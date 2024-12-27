[News Today] NK SOLDIERS’ LIVE BAIT DRONE
[LEAD]
The Ukrainian military has released notes from a fallen North Korean soldier's notebook, outlining a drone countermeasure. The tactic uses one soldier as live bait to draw the drone, allowing others to shoot it down. But, this method seems minimally effective.
[REPORT]
The Ukraine military released this memo which they claimed to have found from the body of a North Korean soldier sent to fight in Russia.
It shows how to use a human decoy to shoot down a drone in Korean and in drawings.
The method is simple. Three soldiers move as a team. One soldier draws a drone while the remaining two shoot it down.
The memo explains that the decoy staking his life should remain seven meters away from the drone while the two shooters maintain a distance between ten and twelve meters.
When the human bait stops, the drone stops also. That's when the two remaining soldiers should aim and shoot.
The memo also explains ways to avoid the Ukrainian military's artillery attack.
It advises soldiers to hide in an area that's been shelled before since the Ukrainian army doesn't shell the same place twice, and then move out of the area.
Ukraine's military claims that the number of North Korean casualties continue rising even with these tactics employed.
Yevhen Yerin/ Spokesperson, Ukrainian military intel service
The North Korean soldiers' participation is not having any noticeable impact on the situation.
The Ukrainian military said that it is uncertain whether using a human bait is a tactic designed by the North Korean military or by Russia.
[News Today] NK SOLDIERS' LIVE BAIT DRONE
-
- 입력 2024-12-27 16:42:56
- 수정2024-12-27 16:43:53
-
