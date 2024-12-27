[News Today] NK WORKERS ASKED TO LEAVE CHINA

News Today

입력 2024.12.27 (16:43)

[LEAD]
Recent sightings in Dandong, China, a major trade hub with North Korea, show several buses crossing into North Korea. This marks the likely start of a large-scale repatriation of North Korean workers as relations between the two countries cool off. KBS exclusively captured footage at Dandong customs of these workers preparing to depart with their belongings.

[REPORT]
A long line has formed outside the customs office in Dandong, China in the early morning.

Suitcases are piled up to a person's height while Korean writing is written on boxes that clearly contain move-away luggage.

Some 60 to 70 people are lined up including women who appear to be North Korean restaurant employees.

North Korean worker/
(Why this trouble?) I came out to bid farewell to family being summoned back home.

After passing through customs, the workers boarded two 30-seat mini buses and crossed over the Amnokgang River bridge.

Another North-bound bus departed in the afternoon with an estimated over 100 North Korean workers believed to have returned home on Thursday alone.

At Dandong's wholesale market, North Koreans are also seen out and about buying winter goods to take home.

North Korean worker/
(All pants are pricier now.) Are these short sleeves? (Yes.)

While these workers return home, there's not known to be nearly any new workforce dispatched to China to replace them.

China is demanding the full withdrawal of North Koreans working in the country, citing UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

Choi Jang-ho / Korea Institute for Int'l Economic Policy
North Korea wants China to issue student or tourist visas for its workers but China seems to be rejecting that call and pressuring the North, citing sanctions.

Amid signs of strained ties between the two sides, a closing ceremony to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations that was set to take place within the year in Beijing may also likely fall apart.

