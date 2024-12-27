[News Today] MED QUOTA INJUNCTION DISMISSED

입력 2024-12-27 16:43:08





[LEAD]

The Supreme Court has dismissed the injunction by medical students against expanding medical school quotas. The plan to increase admissions will proceed as scheduled, without interruption.



[REPORT]

The Supreme Court has dismissed a temporary injunction filed by college applicants and medical students against the Korean Council for University Education to block universities from expanding the medical school quota.



This means academic procedures related to the medical school quota increase for the 2025 academic year will be implemented as planned.



The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to dismiss the injunction filed by eight applicants and first-year medical college students to invalidate the approval of changes in college admission plans.



The court's decision was due to discontinuance of a trial.



The discontinuance of a trial confirms a court ruling without specifying the reason unless there are serious legal violations in the original verdict.



The plaintiffs filed an injunction against the Korean Council for University Education back in June to stop colleges from increasing their medical school quota.



However, the first and second trials dismissed it, and the Supreme Court finalized the ruling.



The medical community which has been carrying out legal actions to scrap the medical school quota hike is now in a cumbersome position due to the verdict.



Lee Jun-seong / Student body president, Chungbuk Nat'l Univ. (April 2024)

Quota increase will hamper the learning process, violate students' right to learn and undermine the quality of medical education.



The medical sector filed similar injunctions one after another after the government decided to increase the med school enrollment quota, but most of them have been dismissed.



Most of the lawsuits filed so far have yet to receive their first verdicts.