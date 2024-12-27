[News Today] K-CONTENT AS MARKETING TOOL

[LEAD]

The global rise of Hallyu has made celebrity endorsements a common marketing tactic. Retailers are now collaborating with popular K-contents, creating themed products and experiences. These strategies aim to leverage content popularity to delve deep into the global market.



[REPORT]

"Welcome back to the game!"



Pink guards in masks and Young-hee with a grusome look on her face, symbolic images of Korean contents' success today.



Seongsu-dong, a neighborhood where pop-up stores thrive, people stand in a long line to meet the very pink guard.



"Would you like to play? Two coins, please."



The players must win a game against the guards in pink suits within the given time.



At a glance, it looks like a film set, but in fact it's an event organized by a convenience store to publicize some 30 products such as instant noodles and biscuits.



Florencia / Tourist from Argentina

Yeah, it's actually very popular globally, I think.



Jennifer / Tourist from Argentina

I'm especially interested in the energy drinks. I really like the design and the color.



Customers who come here to play games in a venue reminiscent of a drama film set naturally take interest in the publicized products.



Kim Sung-jun/ GS Retail

We have produced many snacks and jumbo-size instant noodles to cater to diverse customer needs and make it more fun.



Frozen gimbap and dumplings exported to 14 countries, including the U.S., parts of Europe and Japan, are now available in packaging themed after popular TV shows.



Some companies have released sheet masks featuring Young-hee's face or even dalgona-scented lip balms to target overseas markets.



Kim Jin-won/ CJ Olive Young

We hope the popularity of Korean TV content will help publicize Korean beauty brands to customers around the world.



Collaboration between the retail sector and video content now plays a crucial role in increasing sales and strengthening the impact of Korean brands in the global market.