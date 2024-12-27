[News Today] LEENALCHI RELEASES NEW SONG
[LEAD]
Band LEENALCHI became a huge sensation after releasing their hit song 'Tiger is Coming' with a video promoting Korea. They're now back with a fresh track. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Leenalchi whose song about a tiger became a huge hit has released a new track, this time about goblins.
Titled 'Hihi Haha', the new song and its music video were released online on Thursday afternoon.
The band's agency says the new song features all kinds of exciting repetitive vocal imitations and mimetic words, making it sound like a New Year party for goblins.
The new song is to be included in the band's new album slated for release next year. The band's fans already look forward to hearing it.
Leenalchi's first studio album released in 2020 featured the pansori song 'Sugungga'.
For their second album, they wanted to show a brand new side including their completely new musical endeavors.
