Han Duck-soo suspended as acting president
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed regret but stated that he respects the National Assembly's decision.
He accepted the suspension of his duties after 13 days in office.
Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.
[Report]
At 5:19 PM, just 43 minutes after the impeachment motion was passed.
A staff member from the Prime Minister's Office received the impeachment resolution brought by the National Assembly Secretariat.
From this point on, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is no longer able to exercise the powers of the head of state and head of the executive branch.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "While my duties are suspended, I believe the government of the Republic of Korea will operate firmly."]
Acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I respect the National Assembly's decision," and added, "In a state of suspension, I will wait for the Constitutional Court's swift and wise decision."
He indicated that he would not engage in legal disputes such as requesting a stay of enforcement.
It has been 13 days since he took over the presidential powers.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 14: "I will ensure stable governance in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws."]
Although it was a precarious start, the declaration made yesterday (12.26) to suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices was decisive.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 26: "I will suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices until the ruling parties reach an agreement and submit a proposal."]
Acting Prime Minister Han has repeatedly stated that the 'exclusive presidential authority' such as the appointment of justices should be exercised based on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, even after the impeachment motion.
He pointed out that "the opposition responded to the request for agreement with impeachment instead of reasonable counterarguments," expressing his regret.
Acting Prime Minister Han plans to stay at the official residence in Samcheong-dong and prepare for future procedures.
The Presidential Office and the Prime Minister's Office are now expected to support the acting system of Choi Sang-mok, but internal confusion within the executive branch seems inevitable for the time being due to this unprecedented situation.
KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Han Duck-soo suspended as acting president
-
- 입력 2024-12-28 00:17:04
Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed regret but stated that he respects the National Assembly's decision.
He accepted the suspension of his duties after 13 days in office.
Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.
[Report]
At 5:19 PM, just 43 minutes after the impeachment motion was passed.
A staff member from the Prime Minister's Office received the impeachment resolution brought by the National Assembly Secretariat.
From this point on, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is no longer able to exercise the powers of the head of state and head of the executive branch.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "While my duties are suspended, I believe the government of the Republic of Korea will operate firmly."]
Acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I respect the National Assembly's decision," and added, "In a state of suspension, I will wait for the Constitutional Court's swift and wise decision."
He indicated that he would not engage in legal disputes such as requesting a stay of enforcement.
It has been 13 days since he took over the presidential powers.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 14: "I will ensure stable governance in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws."]
Although it was a precarious start, the declaration made yesterday (12.26) to suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices was decisive.
[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 26: "I will suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices until the ruling parties reach an agreement and submit a proposal."]
Acting Prime Minister Han has repeatedly stated that the 'exclusive presidential authority' such as the appointment of justices should be exercised based on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, even after the impeachment motion.
He pointed out that "the opposition responded to the request for agreement with impeachment instead of reasonable counterarguments," expressing his regret.
Acting Prime Minister Han plans to stay at the official residence in Samcheong-dong and prepare for future procedures.
The Presidential Office and the Prime Minister's Office are now expected to support the acting system of Choi Sang-mok, but internal confusion within the executive branch seems inevitable for the time being due to this unprecedented situation.
KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
-
-
신지혜 기자 new@kbs.co.kr신지혜 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.