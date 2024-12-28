News 9

Han Duck-soo suspended as acting president

입력 2024.12.28 (00:17)

[Anchor]

Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed regret but stated that he respects the National Assembly's decision.

He accepted the suspension of his duties after 13 days in office.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

At 5:19 PM, just 43 minutes after the impeachment motion was passed.

A staff member from the Prime Minister's Office received the impeachment resolution brought by the National Assembly Secretariat.

From this point on, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is no longer able to exercise the powers of the head of state and head of the executive branch.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "While my duties are suspended, I believe the government of the Republic of Korea will operate firmly."]

Acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I respect the National Assembly's decision," and added, "In a state of suspension, I will wait for the Constitutional Court's swift and wise decision."

He indicated that he would not engage in legal disputes such as requesting a stay of enforcement.

It has been 13 days since he took over the presidential powers.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 14: "I will ensure stable governance in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws."]

Although it was a precarious start, the declaration made yesterday (12.26) to suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices was decisive.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 26: "I will suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court justices until the ruling parties reach an agreement and submit a proposal."]

Acting Prime Minister Han has repeatedly stated that the 'exclusive presidential authority' such as the appointment of justices should be exercised based on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, even after the impeachment motion.

He pointed out that "the opposition responded to the request for agreement with impeachment instead of reasonable counterarguments," expressing his regret.

Acting Prime Minister Han plans to stay at the official residence in Samcheong-dong and prepare for future procedures.

The Presidential Office and the Prime Minister's Office are now expected to support the acting system of Choi Sang-mok, but internal confusion within the executive branch seems inevitable for the time being due to this unprecedented situation.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

