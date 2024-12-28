News 9

Choi Sang-mok takes over as 2nd acting president

[Anchor]

Now, the newly appointed Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has immediately begun his duties.

We will connect to the Government Complex Seoul where Acting Prime Minister Choi's office is located.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung, he's currently handling tasks such as the National Security Council as acting prime minister right?

[Reporter]

Yes, at 5:19 PM, the impeachment motion was delivered to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and from that moment, Acting Prime Minister Choi began his duties.

The Presidential Office and the Prime Minister's Office have also started to assist Acting Prime Minister Choi.

The Presidential Security Service has organized a dedicated security team for Acting Prime Minister Choi.

After inheriting the presidential powers, Acting Prime Minister Choi immediately met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

He has been focusing on security and public order while working to stabilize the government.

A little over an hour after taking over the government, at 6:30 PM, he chaired a National Security Council meeting here at the Government Seoul Complex to assess the security posture.

He also had a phone call with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, urging the strengthening of alertness against North Korean provocations.

[Anchor]

Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok also issued a statement; what does it say?

[Reporter]

Instead of a press conference, a written statement to the public was released.

In the statement, Acting Prime Minister Choi expressed that as a member of the Cabinet, he feels a heavy sense of responsibility regarding the current situation and apologized to the public.

Acting President Choi had previously expressed concerns before the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, stating that the uncertainty of a "proxy of a proxy" leadership would be too much for our economy and livelihoods to bear, urging reconsideration of the motion.

However, after assuming the acting presidency, he emphasized that minimizing national confusion is now the top priority and assured that the government will make every effort to address the situation.

This has been KBS News Choi Yoo-kyung from the Government Complex Seoul.

