DP presses Acting Pres. Choi Sang-mok on key demands

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party argued that the impeachment of Acting President Han was an unavoidable choice to swiftly resolve the state of martial law and eliminate uncertainty.



They reiterated their demands for Acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint constitutional judges and accept the special prosecutor law.



Jeon Hyun-woo reports.



[Report]



Ahead of the vote on the impeachment bill, DP leader Lee Jae-myung issued an emergency statement, criticizing Acting President Han Duck-soo as a "martial law acting leader."



He argued that by delaying the appointment of constitutional judges, uncertainty has increased, threatening the economy and people's livelihoods, making impeachment inevitable.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Suppressing the insurrection is the stabilization of state affairs and the restoration of the democratic republic. Suppressing the insurrection is the top priority for the Republic of Korea at this moment."]



Immediately after the National Assembly session, at a condemnation rally, they demanded the arrest of President Yoon based on the prosecution's announcement that during the martial law, he ordered the lawmakers to be dragged out even if it means shooting them, and called for the simultaneous resignation of the People Power Party's floor leader Kwon Seong-dong.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The purpose of Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong is to reinstate the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Is Kwon Seong-dong, who wants to protect someone who ordered the killing of citizens, in his right mind?"]



They then immediately pressured Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



They urged him to promptly accept the appointment of constitutional judges, the request for a permanent special prosecutor, the insurrection special prosecutor law, and the special prosecutor law for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The Rebuilding Korea Party urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok to resign if he intends to act as the insurrection leader and called for the appointment of constitutional judges, while the Progressive Party pressured that this is the last opportunity allowed by the people for the cabinet members who failed to prevent the insurrection.



This is Jeon Hyun-woo from KBS News.



