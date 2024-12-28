News 9

Chain impeachment looms amid constitutional judge deadlock

[Anchor]

With both the president and the prime minister suspended from duty, the government is in an unprecedented emergency situation.

However, this may not be the end.

Depending on the appointment of constitutional judges, there is a possibility of a chain impeachment being pursued.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun will explain the expected situations ahead.

[Report]
Thirteen days after the president's suspension, the unprecedented situation of the acting authority's suspension is rooted in the issue of appointing constitutional judges.

Can Acting President Choi Sang-mok appoint the judges that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo rejected?

If Choi decides to appoint constitutional judges considering the national confusion and the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, the Constitutional Court will complete its nine-member system, and the impeachment trial of President Yoon will gain momentum.

However, in this case, the ruling party, which has claimed that the appointment by an acting authority is impossible, may file a dispute over authority to put a brake on the process.

Conversely, if Choi makes the same choice as Prime Minister Han and rejects the special investigation law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which is due on Jan. 1, and the special investigation law concerning insurrection charges, the Democratic Party will take the position that they will not rule out additional impeachment against Choi.

Furthermore, if the appointment of successors for the two constitutional judges who will retire in mid-April next year does not take place, the Constitutional Court will be reduced to a four-member system, effectively halting the impeachment trial of President Yoon.

Not only the impeachment trial but also the functions of reviewing unconstitutional laws, dissolving political parties, and constitutional complaints will also enter a state of paralysis.

For this reason, the Democratic Party is likely to pursue impeachment against the next acting authority until the appointment of constitutional judges.

This is known as the so-called 'chain impeachment' strategy, which argues that if the quorum for the Cabinet meeting is not met, bills passed by the National Assembly will be automatically confirmed, leading to pressure for the appointment of judges through 'neutralization of the Cabinet meeting.'

Whichever direction it goes, the situation of national confusion is inevitable, and it seems that a decision from both the ruling and opposition parties is needed to resolve the situation.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

