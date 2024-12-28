Ruling party claims impeachment is completely invalid

News 9

[Anchor]

The People Power Party claimed that the vote on the impeachment motion against Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo did not meet the required quorum and is therefore null and void.

They have filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court to adjudicate on competence dispute and to suspend the effect of impeachment resolution against National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.

[Report]

["Power obsession, hasty impeachment, the Democratic Party must wake up! Wake up! Wake up!"]

As the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo was declared passed, the People Power Party immediately held a protest rally.

They argued that the Democratic Party has jeopardized national stability and chosen national terror.

They claimed that the impeachment vote, which was passed with a majority, is fundamentally invalid and that the vote itself does not hold.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party insists that a majority is sufficient for the impeachment of the acting prime minister. This is nonsensical drivel."]

They then promptly filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court to adjudicate competence dispute and to suspend the impeachment against National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Regarding Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acceptance of the suspension of duties, they expressed respect for his concerns about national affairs but also showed disappointment.

They requested that Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who has taken over as acting prime minister, refrain from appointing constitutional judges and from promulgating the so-called 'two special investigation law.'

[Park Soo-min/Floor Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The principle we are currently operating under is that the acting president holds authority but should not actively exercise the unique presidential power, but rather do so conservatively and in a way that maintains the status quo."]

The People Power Party, however, stated that they will not boycott the National Assembly's schedule itself.

They expressed their position that, regardless of the legal disputes over the impeachment vote against Acting President Han, they will fulfill their responsibilities as the ruling party.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

