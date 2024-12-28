Prospects of political situation following a series of impeachments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's delve deeper into the background of how the Deputy Prime Minister came to act in the role of the acting authority.



Political reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here with us.



Welcome, reporter.



The title is quite unfamiliar.



So, we have Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, correct?



[Reporter]



That's right.



For the first time in constitutional history, a Deputy Prime Minister is taking on the role of acting president.



As you have seen earlier, Acting President Choi Sang-mok will also serve as the acting president, acting prime minister, and Minister of Economy and Finance.



Choi Sang-mok, who comes from an economic bureaucratic background, will preside over the NSC meeting in place of the president, take on the role of prime minister overseeing the administrative departments, and make political decisions amid sharp confrontations between the ruling and opposition parties.



[Anchor]



However, there are already talks of potential impeachment, aren't there?



What is the likelihood of that happening?



[Reporter]



The Democratic Party has publicly stated that Acting President Choi Sang-mok could also be subject to impeachment, but it will be hard to ignore the economic shockwaves, such as the sharp rise in exchange rates and the drop in stock prices today (12.27).



While the Democratic Party has already mentioned the possibility of a "series of impeachments" of cabinet members, there is a clear atmosphere within the party that they must be cautious, as they cannot overlook the impact on the economy, diplomacy, and security across all sectors.



In fact, both parties have been blaming each other for the economic issues, such as inflation and the foreign exchange market, citing the state of emergency and the excessive use of impeachment as reasons.



[Anchor]



But the public can't help but wonder what the National Assembly has been doing to let things get to this point.



Where has politics gone, and why are the ruling and opposition parties acting this way?



[Reporter]



Behind the claims of both parties lies the Democratic Party's calculation to quickly conclude the presidential impeachment trial and hold an early election, while the People Power Party is trying to buy more time to stabilize public sentiment and recover its approval ratings.



There are concerns that both parties are preoccupied with their political calculations regarding the timing of the next presidential election.



[Anchor]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has a daunting list of immediate challenges ahead.



What will be the first hurdle?



[Reporter]



While it is urgent to stabilize the economy and address people's livelihoods, it is also crucial to closely examine the political situation.



He needs to consider how to respond to the opposition's pressure regarding the appointment of constitutional judges.



He must also decide whether to exercise the right to request reconsideration of the insurrection special prosecutor law and the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law, which have a deadline of January 1st next week.



As the People Power Party is reviewing a counterproposal to eliminate the unconstitutional provisions of the special prosecutor law, asnalysts suggest that the ruling party should initiate dialogue with the opposition through amendments to the special prosecutor law to alleviate the burden on Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



