Prosecution indicts former defense minister over martial law

[Anchor]

The prosecution has indicted former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun today (12.27) on charges of leading the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

The prosecution detailed the circumstances during the martial law in Kim's indictment based on their investigation.

In particular, the prosecution revealed that President Yoon Suk Yeol actively instructed to use firearms and to declare martial law again while controlling the National Assembly.

First, reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

On the night of Dec. 3 at 10:28 PM, the emergency martial law was declared.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 3: "I declare emergency martial law to protect the free constitutional order."]

About an hour and a half later, the martial law troops attempted to enter the National Assembly by helicopter and other means.

At that time, the prosecution stated in Kim Yong-hyun's indictment that President Yoon Suk Yeol gave such orders to Commander Lee Jin-woo of the Capital Defense Command.

President Yoon called and instructed, "Go to the main assembly hall and have four people carry a person out," and "Break down the door by shooting if necessary and drag them out." He also told Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, "The quorum for voting has not yet been met," and instructed, "Break the door with an axe and pull them all out."

President Yoon reportedly made a phone call instructing, "Go to the plenary session and have four people carry one person out," and "Break down the door with guns if necessary and drag them out." He also told General Kwak Jong-geun of the Special Warfare Command, "The quorum hasn't been met yet," and instructed him to "break down the door with an axe and drag everyone out."

Around 1 AM, a motion to lift the emergency martial law was passed in the National Assembly.

According to the indictment, President Yoon later told Commander Lee Jin-woo, "Even if the martial law is lifted, I can declare martial law a second or third time, so continue with the operation."

This was an attempt to neutralize the National Assembly's legitimate demand for the lifting of martial law.

The prosecution also believes that President Yoon gave similar instructions to the police for the same purpose.

In the indictment, the prosecution stated that President Yoon instructed Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik to control the National Assembly from the official residence in Samcheong-dong.

In particular, he repeatedly called Chief Cho and instructed, "Members trying to enter the National Assembly are illegal and violating the proclamation," and ordered that they all be arrested.

The prosecution has identified that 1,605 military personnel and 3,144 police officers were mobilized to the National Assembly, the National Election Commission, the Democratic Party headquarters, and polling agencies at the time of the emergency martial law declaration.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

