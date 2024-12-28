News 9

Ex-defense minister ordered election commission takeover

[Anchor]

The prosecution concluded that the military's takeover of the National Election Commission was carried out under the orders of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The indictment also included evidence that the team composed of intelligence agents was instructed to "blindfold and tie up the employees with restraining ropes."

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

Cable ties, eye masks, and restraining ropes.

These are photos released by the prosecution, claiming they were the equipment prepared by intelligence agents for the arrest of National Election Commission employees.

The prosecution believes that intelligence agents attempted to arrest over 30 National Election Commission employees after the martial law was declared and transport them to the Capital Defense Command bunker.

This attempt to seize the National Election Commission employees was planned under the orders of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, with Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho and former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won involved, according to the prosecution.

The prosecution concluded that the military's takeover of the National Election Commission was discussed a month before the martial law was declared.

In November, Commander Moon and former Commander Noh instructed intelligence colonels to select personnel for the arrest of National Election Commission employees, and just two days before the martial law, during the so-called "burger meeting," they directed the intelligence colonels to seize the National Election Commission servers, emphasizing that these orders came from President Yoon and former Minister Kim.

On the day of the martial law, Commander Moon armed a team of 10 for the takeover of the National Election Commission, while over 20 other agents were reportedly kept on standby in a separate unit.

[Moon Sang-ho/Intelligence Commander/Dec. 10: "I remember receiving the order around 10 to 11 AM. I was instructed to ensure that we could be on standby near the government office in Gwacheon by 9 PM."]

The prosecution has charged former Minister Kim with directing the intelligence agency to seize the National Election Commission and the counterintelligence agency to secure the National Election Commission servers.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

