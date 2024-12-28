News 9

Former Defense Minister ordered arrest of Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik, and Han Dong-hoon

[Anchor]

The prosecution has determined that President Yoon also ordered the arrest of politicians.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun instructed to arrest three individuals: Woo Won-shik, Lee Jae-myung, and Han Dong-hoon, and there were even orders in the counterintelligence team's KakaoTalk group chat to use restraints and handcuffs.

Continuing with reporter Shin Soo-bin.

[Report]

President Yoon's side has actively denied the allegations of ordering the arrest of politicians.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer/Dec. 19: "The president has never even mentioned the word 'arrest'..."]

However, the prosecution's charges were different.

The prosecution has determined that President Yoon told Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS), "This is the opportunity to catch them all," and "I will give the NIS the authority for anti-communist investigations, so first support the counterintelligence command."

In particular, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun is believed to have instructed Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to arrest and detain over ten key figures.

As the proposal to lift the emergency martial law was imminent, former Minister Kim reportedly instructed Commander Yeo to "arrest National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, , Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung, and People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon. Start with these three."

As a result, orders were conveyed in the counterintelligence team's group chat to arrest Woo Won-shik, Lee Jae-myung, and Han Dong-hoon and transfer them to detention facilities, along with detailed instructions to "use restraints and handcuffs."

The prosecution has determined that the counterintelligence agents intended to detain these politicians after arresting them and transfer them to the Capital Defense Command.

KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

