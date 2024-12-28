China monitors S. Korea's political crisis and economic impact

동영상 고정 취소

Basically, China has a principle of not commenting on the political situations of other countries, stating that it is an internal matter of those countries.



There is no official response from the government this time either.



Instead, major media outlets like state-run CCTV are quickly reporting on the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo, analyzing the background and repercussions.



Chinese media are primarily focusing on the political strife between the ruling and opposition parties.



They have made analyses such as, "A new knot of political conflict has emerged" and "The ruling and opposition parties in Korea are struggling over the appointment of constitutional judges."



They are emphasizing the chaos in Korean politics rather than the democratic processes or direction, using it as an opportunity to promote the superiority of the Chinese system.



Chinese media are also showing interest in the economic repercussions that Korea's political situation may have.



State-run CCTV analyzed that "If Korea faces disruptions in semiconductor production, it could lead to a chain reaction internationally due to parts shortages and rising costs."



If this situation prolongs, it could lead to a lack of trust in the overall Korean economy.



There are also analyses suggesting that with the suspension of Acting President Han Duck-soo, the Korea-U.S. relationship may weaken, and they are considering whether this would have a positive or negative impact on China.



