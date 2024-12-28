News 9

Prosecution reveals Pres. Yoon planned martial law for months

입력 2024.12.28 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution reports that President Yoon has hinted at emergency martial law since March of this year, and that substantial preparations have been underway since last month.

This contradicts the claims made by President Yoon and former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who denied the so-called pre-planning.

This part is reported by Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The 'martial law suspicion' that began to be raised in earnest since August.

At that time, Kim Yong-hyun, the candidate for Minister of National Defense, completely denied the allegations.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense Candidate/Sept. 2: "If martial law were to be declared, which citizen would accept it? And would our military follow it?"]

According to the prosecution's indictment, it is understood that President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister Kim have discussed emergency martial law at least nine times since March.

The discussions began with mentions of 'emergency measures.'

According to the prosecution, President Yoon has repeatedly mentioned 'emergency powers' and 'special methods' since March.

There were also statements about needing to take 'measures' against specific individuals or groups, such as politicians and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

In other words, discussions about martial law began before the April general elections.

After the National Armed Forces Day parade, former Minister Kim, along with commanders Yeo In-hyung, Kwak Jong-geun, and Lee Jin-woo, gathered to discuss 'emergency powers,' and as the date for martial law approached, more specific statements emerged.

The indictment details President Yoon's statements such as 'Is this a country?', 'The National Assembly is acting recklessly', and 'We must use emergency powers under the Constitution to resolve this crisis'.

In particular, the expression "The National Assembly is acting recklessly" also appears in his address after the martial law.

President Yoon stated that he began considering martial law recently through his address after the emergency martial law.

[Dec. 12: "When the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and the prosecutors said they would impeach the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, a constitutional institution, I judged that I could no longer just watch."]

However, the prosecution believes that President Yoon has been planning the execution of martial law for about nine months.

The prosecution concluded that when President Yoon asked on Dec. 1, "If martial law is declared, how can we mobilize troops?", former Minister Kim reported a specific plan, and President Yoon approved it, leading to the implementation of martial law.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution reveals Pres. Yoon planned martial law for months
    • 입력 2024-12-28 00:17:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution reports that President Yoon has hinted at emergency martial law since March of this year, and that substantial preparations have been underway since last month.

This contradicts the claims made by President Yoon and former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who denied the so-called pre-planning.

This part is reported by Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The 'martial law suspicion' that began to be raised in earnest since August.

At that time, Kim Yong-hyun, the candidate for Minister of National Defense, completely denied the allegations.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense Candidate/Sept. 2: "If martial law were to be declared, which citizen would accept it? And would our military follow it?"]

According to the prosecution's indictment, it is understood that President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister Kim have discussed emergency martial law at least nine times since March.

The discussions began with mentions of 'emergency measures.'

According to the prosecution, President Yoon has repeatedly mentioned 'emergency powers' and 'special methods' since March.

There were also statements about needing to take 'measures' against specific individuals or groups, such as politicians and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

In other words, discussions about martial law began before the April general elections.

After the National Armed Forces Day parade, former Minister Kim, along with commanders Yeo In-hyung, Kwak Jong-geun, and Lee Jin-woo, gathered to discuss 'emergency powers,' and as the date for martial law approached, more specific statements emerged.

The indictment details President Yoon's statements such as 'Is this a country?', 'The National Assembly is acting recklessly', and 'We must use emergency powers under the Constitution to resolve this crisis'.

In particular, the expression "The National Assembly is acting recklessly" also appears in his address after the martial law.

President Yoon stated that he began considering martial law recently through his address after the emergency martial law.

[Dec. 12: "When the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and the prosecutors said they would impeach the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, a constitutional institution, I judged that I could no longer just watch."]

However, the prosecution believes that President Yoon has been planning the execution of martial law for about nine months.

The prosecution concluded that when President Yoon asked on Dec. 1, "If martial law is declared, how can we mobilize troops?", former Minister Kim reported a specific plan, and President Yoon approved it, leading to the implementation of martial law.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘사상 초유’ 대통령 권한대행 탄핵소추안 가결

‘사상 초유’ 대통령 권한대행 탄핵소추안 가결
대통령 권한대행 겸 총리 직무대행 겸 부총리, 업무 어디까지?

대통령 권한대행 겸 총리 직무대행 겸 부총리, 업무 어디까지?
여 “탄핵 원천 무효”…<br>권한쟁의·가처분 신청

여 “탄핵 원천 무효”…권한쟁의·가처분 신청
야 “내란 완전 진압해야”…<br>최상목도 압박

야 “내란 완전 진압해야”…최상목도 압박
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.