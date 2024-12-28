What will happen to President Yoon's investigation?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has determined that the recent emergency martial law situation constitutes an insurrection under criminal law.



They have identified President Yoon as the leader of the insurrection.



With most of the martial law leadership now in custody, the only remaining target of the investigation is President Yoon.



Kim Beom-joo reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol claims that the emergency martial law was not illegal and does not constitute an insurrection.



["Is there such a thing as a two-hour insurrection? Is it a riot to temporarily deploy a small number of troops to maintain order?"]



However, the prosecution has applied the charges of insurrection to President Yoon and others, citing acts that disrupt the constitution and riots as the elements of the crime.



The prosecution first viewed the emergency martial law as an act that aimed to prevent constitutional institutions like the National Assembly and the Election Commission from exercising their powers.



They believe that President Yoon declared martial law to arrest and detain members of the National Assembly and Election Commission without warrants and attempted to seize the Election Commission's electronic data, and they confirmed his intent to establish a separate emergency legislative body after incapacitating the National Assembly.



The prosecution also found that there was an unlawful 'riot' during the martial law.



They concluded that the mobilization of armed martial law troops and police disrupted the peace in the areas surrounding the National Assembly and the Election Commission, infringing on the personal freedom and residence rights of members of the National Assembly, and determined that a "riot was instigated."



Ultimately, the prosecution has concluded that the charges of insurrection, with President Yoon as the leader, are valid.



With all key accomplices arrested on charges of engaging in important duties related to the insurrection, only President Yoon, the centeral figure in the incident, remains. However, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which has taken over the case, is facing difficulties in the investigation.



The CIO has notified President Yoon of a third summons for December 29, but his attendance remains uncertain, and the burden on the CIO is expected to increase as they receive the interim investigation results from the prosecution's special investigation team.



KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



