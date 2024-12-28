News 9

U.S. watches S. Korea's leadership vacuum with growing concerns

[Anchor]

The leadership vacuum in South Korea due to the president and acting president's suspension of duties is being closely monitored overseas.

We will examine what impact this may have on the economy and diplomatic security by connecting with the United States, Japan, and China in turn.

First, we go to Washington, D.C.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook, how is the United States viewing the passage of the impeachment motion against the acting president today (12.27)?

[Reporter]

Yes, it is early morning here in Washington, so the official response from the U.S. government has not yet been released.

However, it is expected that the U.S. government's position, including that of the State Department, will be announced as the day progresses.

Major foreign news outlets quickly reported the passage of the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo, focusing on evaluating South Korea's political situation and the potential ripple effects on the economy and diplomatic relations.

The Associated Press pointed out that "the impeachments of the country’s top two officials has worsened its political turmoil, deepened economic uncertainties and hurt its international image."

Reuters commented that this had "pushed South Korea's once-vibrant democratic success story into uncharted territory."

The New York Times reported that "the move prolonged the political vacuum that has gripped South Korea," following the martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Anchor]

The U.S. had expressed support for the Han Duck-soo acting administration and mentioned restoring high-level face-to-face diplomacy, correct?

Can this proceed as planned?

[Reporter]

Just four days ago, the U.S. and South Korean deputy foreign ministers met in Washington and agreed to fully resume the diplomatic and security agenda that had been suspended due to the martial law turmoil.

South Korea now finds itself in a position where it must once again explain political changes resulting from the replacement of the top leadership to the U.S.

Previously, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had stated that he was ready to work with Acting President Han Duck-soo.

Concerns in the U.S. about witnessing another acting administration in South Korea are likely to grow.

Another worry for South Korea is whether adequate preparations can be made for a potential second Trump administration amid the leadership vacuum.

If the Trump administration takes office, it will likely immediately raise sensitive issues such as tariffs, U.S. troops in South Korea, defense costs, and North Korea, making the lack of a direct network between leaders a concerning aspect for South Korea.

