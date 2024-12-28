Heavy snowfall hits Honam and Chungnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A heavy snowfall warning has been issued as a significant amount of snow is forecasted for the Honam region and the west coast of Chungnam.



In particular, it is expected to be wet and heavy snow, so preparations are necessary.



We connect to Jeonbuk Gunsan.



Reporter Oh Jeong-hyun, it seems that quite a bit of snow has already accumulated; what is the weather situation like?



[Reporter]



The heavy snowfall that started in the evening has somewhat eased now.



With the temperature dropping, the snow is not melting and continues to accumulate.



At one point, snow was falling at a rate of about 3 cm per hour, significantly obstructing visibility.



Currently, a heavy snowfall advisory is in effect for most areas of Jeonbuk and the west coast of Chungnam, while a heavy snowfall watch has been issued for some areas of Jeonnam and Gwangju.



So far, the most snow has fallen in Chungnam Cheongyang with 5.2 cm, followed by 4.6 cm in Jeonbuk Iksan Hamra, and 3.3 cm in Gunsan.



Snow is expected to accumulate 5 to 15 cm in Jeonbuk and over 20 cm along the Jeonbuk west coast by tomorrow (12.28).



In addition, up to 10 cm of snow is expected to accumulate on the Chungnam west coast and in Jeonnam.



[Anchor]



This snow is particularly wet and heavy, raising concerns about damage. How should we prepare?



[Reporter]



If you squeeze the snow with your hand, it clumps together very well.



The snow has formed between -5 degrees and 0 degrees, falling in a slightly melted state.



It is 'wet snow' that holds moisture.



It is heavier and accumulates more than dry snow; for example, if 5 cm of snow accumulates on a 100㎡ area, dry snow weighs about 200 kg, while wet snow weighs 600 kg, which is three times heavier.



Facilities that are vulnerable to the weight of snow, like greenhouses, should be checked frequently, and it is important to remove accumulated snow before it freezes.



The snow that falls overnight is expected to freeze, turning many areas into icy roads.



Extra caution is needed for pedestrian safety and traffic safety.



This has been KBS News Oh Jeong-hyun from Gunsan.



