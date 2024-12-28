News 9

Japan expresses concern over Korea's prolonged political turmoil

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Tokyo, Japan.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo, there seems to be feelings of confusion and concern in Japan, right?

[Report]

Evaluations from key figures in the cabinet, such as Prime Minister Ishiba and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi, have not yet been released.

However, it can be sensed that there is a feeling of confusion as the impeachment motion passed just eight days after Prime Minister Ishiba had a phone call with Acting President Han Duck-soo.

Today (12.27), the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a logo and catchphrase to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations, simultaneously with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was a day that symbolized that the diplomatic channels between the two countries are operating normally, but now even the Prime Minister, who was acting in place of the suspended President, has had his duties suspended.

Japanese media quickly reported the news of the passing of the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han.

However, compared to the earlier passing of the impeachment motion against President Yoon, the level of interest appears to have significantly decreased.

It is perceived as one of the minor confusions occurring amidst the major turmoil of the President's suspension from duty.

On the contrary, there is a high level of interest in the investigation into President Yoon's charges of insurrection and the proceedings of the Constitutional Court.

Public opinion, particularly in Japanese media, is concerned that the prolonged chaotic situation in Korea is shaking the Korea-Japan relationship and the Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation system.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.