Citizens call for President Yoon's resignation on first imeachment preparatory hearing date

[Anchor]



Today (12.27), as the first preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon was held, rallies demanding his resignation took place in various parts of the city.



Despite the freezing temperatures, citizens took to the streets to continue their protests and marches.



This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.



[Report]



["Arrest him! Arrest him! Arrest him!"]



Despite the severe cold, citizens holding cheering sticks gathered in one place.



On the day of the first preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, citizens held a rally near the presidential residence.



[Kim Gun-woo/Incheon: "It took about two and a half hours by subway and bus. After watching the news, I felt that if I just stayed still, nothing would change...."]



[Seo Min-seong/Incheon: "Just the fact that the citizens are gathered here with one heart makes me a bit emotional every time I arrive...."]



After finishing the rally, the citizens continued to march near the presidential residence, chanting slogans.



["Step down!"]



At the same time, a rally urging the dismissal of President Yoon was held near the Constitutional Court, where voices were raised for the court to expedite the impeachment trial.



This afternoon, students from Seoul National University, President Yoon's alma mater, gathered in front of the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido to hold a critical rally.



[Jeon Chan-beom/Seoul National University student: "They are advocating for insurrection and obstructing the progress and resolution of the situation. And embarrassingly, many of them are seniors from Seoul National University, where I study."]



Conservative groups held a counter-rally opposing the impeachment near the presidential residence this afternoon.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



