North Korean soldier captured, dies the next day from injuries

[Anchor]

A North Korean soldier dispatched to Russia has been captured by Ukrainian forces for the first time.

It is a scene that leaves viewers feeling unsettled.

This soldier reportedly died within a day due to worsening injuries, according to our National Intelligence Service.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.

[Report]

A Ukrainian military media outlet released a photo, stating that a North Korean soldier has been captured.

The soldier appears exhausted and is unable to lift his head, possibly due to injuries sustained in combat.

The Ukrainian media explained that special forces captured the soldier on the front lines in Russia's Kursk region on Decemebr 26 local time.

Following the report, the South Korean National Intelligence Service also confirmed the capture of the soldier, but added that he ultimately died.

The National Intelligence Service stated that they confirmed through allied intelligence agencies that the North Korean soldier captured on the 26th had died due to severe injuries.

Although he died within a day, this soldier is the first North Korean soldier captured alive by Ukrainian forces.

Previously, the Ukrainian military had informed KBS reporters that North Korean prisoners of war would likely be found soon.

[Petro Yatsenyuk/Major/Spokesperson for the Ukrainian POW Processing Headquarters/Interview with KBS on Dec. 17: "At the moment, it's too early to say about that, but of course, as long as this happens, I guess next year, it will happen."]

Ukraine claims that the North Korean military is suffering increasing casualties due to primitive operations, making them targets for drones and other attacks.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Dec. 23: "In the Kursk region, there have already been over 3,000 casualties among North Korean troops. Russia is exposing North Korean soldiers directly to attacks."]

The National Intelligence Service is reportedly considering sending personnel to interrogate the North Korean soldier or accommodating any requests for defection.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

