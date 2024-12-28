News 9

Qualified mothers assisting daughters with babies to receive postpartum care support funds

입력 2024.12.28 (01:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Starting next year, mothers with a health care worker qualification will be able to receive government support if they assist their daughters with postpartum care.

As the birth rate rebounds, the scope of government support is also expanding.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

A woman in her 60s with a health care worker qualification.

She has personally assisted her daughters with postpartum care twice, but she never dreamed of receiving the government support of over one million won for just ten days.

This is because mothers were not eligible for the goverment's postpartum care support funds.

[Mother in her 60s/health care worker qualification holder: "Even though I have a certificate, I knew that my family wouldn't qualify. I just did it for her. I didn't even think about receiving funds."]

In fact, mothers or mothers-in-law living with their daughters or daughters-in-law were considered family and were excluded from the government's postpartum helper support.

Only mothers-in-law living separately from their daughters-in-law received benefits.

[Postpartum helper dispatch company official/voice altered: "There are many cases where the qualified postpartum helpers have daughters who have babies. They ask whether they can help their daughters who is about to give birth, but I say they can't because mothers are not eligible...."]

This was due to concerns about the possibility of receiving support through improper means.

The government has ultimately decided that starting next year, if a person has a health management certificate, both mothers and mothers-in-law who are living with their daughters-in-law will be eligible for support.

[Joo Hyung-hwan/Vice Chairman of the Aging Society and Population Policy Committee: "(In the case of mothers), there were many opinions that it was unreasonable to be excluded from government support. We have revised the relevant guidelines to make government support possible going forward."]

The system that provided incentives, such as tax investigation exemptions, to companies that operate exemplary family-friendly systems will also be expanded to increase participation rates.

The Aging Society and Population Policy Committee has stated that the number of births this year is expected to increase to the late 230,000s compared to last year, indicating a hopeful sign of significant change.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Qualified mothers assisting daughters with babies to receive postpartum care support funds
    • 입력 2024-12-28 01:20:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Starting next year, mothers with a health care worker qualification will be able to receive government support if they assist their daughters with postpartum care.

As the birth rate rebounds, the scope of government support is also expanding.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

A woman in her 60s with a health care worker qualification.

She has personally assisted her daughters with postpartum care twice, but she never dreamed of receiving the government support of over one million won for just ten days.

This is because mothers were not eligible for the goverment's postpartum care support funds.

[Mother in her 60s/health care worker qualification holder: "Even though I have a certificate, I knew that my family wouldn't qualify. I just did it for her. I didn't even think about receiving funds."]

In fact, mothers or mothers-in-law living with their daughters or daughters-in-law were considered family and were excluded from the government's postpartum helper support.

Only mothers-in-law living separately from their daughters-in-law received benefits.

[Postpartum helper dispatch company official/voice altered: "There are many cases where the qualified postpartum helpers have daughters who have babies. They ask whether they can help their daughters who is about to give birth, but I say they can't because mothers are not eligible...."]

This was due to concerns about the possibility of receiving support through improper means.

The government has ultimately decided that starting next year, if a person has a health management certificate, both mothers and mothers-in-law who are living with their daughters-in-law will be eligible for support.

[Joo Hyung-hwan/Vice Chairman of the Aging Society and Population Policy Committee: "(In the case of mothers), there were many opinions that it was unreasonable to be excluded from government support. We have revised the relevant guidelines to make government support possible going forward."]

The system that provided incentives, such as tax investigation exemptions, to companies that operate exemplary family-friendly systems will also be expanded to increase participation rates.

The Aging Society and Population Policy Committee has stated that the number of births this year is expected to increase to the late 230,000s compared to last year, indicating a hopeful sign of significant change.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘사상 초유’ 대통령 권한대행 탄핵소추안 가결

‘사상 초유’ 대통령 권한대행 탄핵소추안 가결
대통령 권한대행 겸 총리 직무대행 겸 부총리, 업무 어디까지?

대통령 권한대행 겸 총리 직무대행 겸 부총리, 업무 어디까지?
여 “탄핵 원천 무효”…<br>권한쟁의·가처분 신청

여 “탄핵 원천 무효”…권한쟁의·가처분 신청
야 “내란 완전 진압해야”…<br>최상목도 압박

야 “내란 완전 진압해야”…최상목도 압박
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.