Ruling party criticizes opposition DP to stop politics of fear

입력 2024.12.28 (22:25)

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.

It is the second day of an unprecedented situation where the acting president's acting president has emerged.

The Democratic Party has pressured Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who has become the acting president, to appoint constitutional court judges.

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for exercising extralegal powers and paralyzing state affairs.

Our first report comes from Kim Cheong-yun.

[Report]

The pressure from the opposition party on acting President Choi Sang-mok continued today (Dec. 28).

They demanded the appointment of three constitutional court judges and the recommendation of candidates for a special investigation into insurrection, known as the so-called double special investigation bill.

[Jo Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The role that the acting president must play now is, of course, to stabilize this political situation, and the most critical aspect of stability is to increase the predictability regarding Yoon Suk Yeol, the insurrection mastermind Yoon Suk Yeol."]

However, the Democratic Party has taken a step back from its hardline stance that if constitutional court judges are not appointed, they will proceed with impeachment not only against the acting president but also against others.

Unlike during Prime Minister Han's time, they did not set a deadline, and today they did not directly mention impeachment.

Instead, they decided to report members of the People Power Party to the police for charges of insurrection propaganda and incitement.

The People Power Party reiterated that the impeachment of Prime Minister Han is fundamentally invalid.

They criticized that they only requested bipartisan agreement according to constitutional customs, and that the Democratic Party is paralyzing state affairs by exercising extralegal powers.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Spokesperson: "I ask if you are starting a politics of fear that will punish everyone who thinks differently from the Democratic Party. We will protect the nation and the people from confusion and fear."]

They also countered the opposition's claim that investigations and impeachment trials are calmly underway while insurrection continues.

In particular, they emphasized that the public will remember the smile of Representative Lee Jae-myung after the impeachment vote, stating that no matter how much state affairs are paralyzed, Representative Lee's judicial risk will not disappear.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

