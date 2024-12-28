Less time for acting President Choi to make decisions under more limited authority

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



So, will acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok appoint Constitutional Court judges?



He has previously stated that "the role of an acting official will be more limited."



Acting Prime Minister Choi did not schedule any official events today (Dec. 28) and received reports on departmental work.



It seems he is deep in thought.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



For the first time in constitutional history, the Deputy Prime Minister has taken the role of acting President.



Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok received departmental work reports today without any official schedule.



He is reportedly contemplating how to operate a "crisis government" while overseeing the economy and fulfilling the roles of both the President and the Prime Minister.



Inside and outside the government, it is expected that acting Prime Minister Choi will receive considerable support from the Presidential Office and the Prime Minister's Office.



In particular, in terms of foreign affairs and security, there are many predictions that he will utilize the expertise of the National Security Office and the NSC, while respecting the judgments of the relevant departments as much as possible.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Yesterday/NSC: "I hope the foreign affairs and security departments will unite to alleviate the public's concerns about security instability."]



The issue is political judgment.



Immediately, at the Cabinet meeting on the 31st, he must decide whether to request reconsideration of the special counsel bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the special investigation bill concerning insurrection charges.



The appointment of a Constitutional Court judge, which the opposition has pressured by even mentioning impeachment, also cannot be postponed indefinitely.



Acting Prime Minister Choi has already stated that his role as an acting official will be more limited.



Many predict that it will be difficult to overturn the previous stance of former acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who said he would postpone the appointment of a Constitutional Court judge until there is an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, but it seems acting Prime Minister Choi does not have much time left.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



