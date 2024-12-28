Constitutional Court to make final decision on quorum for acting president's impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the vote on the impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo, there was controversy over the quorum for the decision.



The People Power Party claimed that the application of the quorum was incorrect and has now submitted a request for a constitutional dispute adjudication and a stay of effect, meaning this issue will be judged by the Constitutional Court.



Choi Hye-rim reports.



[Report]



In the vote on the impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik determined the quorum for the decision to be a majority of the total members, which is 151 seats.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Yesterday: "This is the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It is decided by a majority of the total members..."]



However, there was a strong backlash from the ruling party.



The Democratic Party argued that the quorum should be based on the status of a Cabinet member, which is 151 seats, while the People Power Party contended that since acting President Han has a status equivalent to that of the president, the requirement for presidential impeachment, which is 200 seats, should apply.



The Constitution does not clearly specify the quorum for the impeachment of an acting president.



Opinions in the legal community are also divided.



[Lee Hwang-hee/Sungkyunkwan University Law School Professor: "The acting president is one of the duties of the Prime Minister. Since the wrongdoing occurred during the performance of the Prime Minister's duties, the impeachment requirements for the Prime Minister should apply."]



[Lee In-ho/Central University Law School Professor: "This effectively suspends the exercise of the acting president's authority. Therefore, the same number of votes required for the president should be applied."]



Previously, the National Assembly's Legislative Research Service interpreted that even if one is an acting president, if grounds for impeachment arise during the performance of the Prime Minister's duties, the criteria for Cabinet members apply.



However, the grounds for impeachment against acting President Han have occurred during both his time as Prime Minister and as acting president, which also leaves room for interpretation.



With the People Power Party submitting a request for a constitutional dispute adjudication and a stay of effect regarding the decision on the impeachment motion against acting President Han, this issue will now be judged by the Constitutional Court.



KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



