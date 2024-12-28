Constitutional Court faces increased pressure with whether six-members can make a ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been impeached, and now the Constitutional Court is handling a total of 10 impeachment trial cases.



Amid differing opinions on whether a ruling can be made with a panel of six judges, the court's concerns are deepening.



Reporter Kim Beom-joo has the story.



[Report]



The impeachment trial case against Acting President Han Duck-soo has been assigned the case number '2024-Heon-Na-9'.



This means it is the ninth impeachment trial case received by the Constitutional Court this year.



Including the case of Prosecutor Son Jun-sung, which was received last year and has had its trial procedures suspended, there are currently 10 impeachment trial cases before the Constitutional Court, including the case against President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Additionally, an urgent decision is needed on the dispute over the validity of the vote on the impeachment motion against the acting President Han, submitted by the ruling party.



The controversy over the authority of appointing constitutional judges has escalated to the point of impeachment against acting President Han.



With three judges' seats currently vacant, the Constitutional Court has inevitably entered a 'six-member system' for the time being.



The issue is whether it is possible to conduct hearings and rulings on 10 impeachment trial cases with a 'six-member system'.



The Constitutional Court determined during the decision on the provisional measures for Broadcasting and Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-sook that hearings on impeachment trial cases can be conducted with six judges, but it did not clearly determine whether rulings can be made.



However, it stated in the decision document, "A decision on impeachment requires the consent of more than six members," and "If the opinions of the six judges are evenly divided, it can wait for the appointment of the currently vacant judges to make a decision."



This takes into account the possibility of decisions changing depending on the positions of the constitutional judges to be appointed in the future, and the Constitutional Court is still discussing the whether it is possible for them to make a ruling.



[Lee Jin/Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court: "Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae stated around December 11 that discussions are ongoing regarding whether a ruling is possible with a six-member system."]



The Constitutional Court intends to prioritize the impeachment trial case against President Yoon, but deliberations continue on whether a ruling can be made with a 'six-member system'.



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



