U.S. ready to work with acting President Choi under "strong support" of the Korean people

[Anchor]

The world is currently watching South Korea with concern.

There are analyses suggesting that the political turmoil in Korea could shake the economy.

In this context, the U.S. government has officially stated that it is prepared to cooperate with acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The U.S. State Department responded to KBS's inquiry regarding the passage of the impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo, saying, "The most important thing is that Korea has demonstrated democratic resilience, and we strongly support the Korean people."

The State Department also stated that it is ready to cooperate with acting President Choi Sang-mok and the South Korean government.

While the U.S. government has expressed critical views on President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, it has consistently announced its support for the rule of law in Korea during key events, including the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

[Antony Blinken/U.S. Secretary of State/Dec. 14th: "We've seen it follow, peacefully, a process laid out in its constitution, and we're ready to work with President Han as he assumes office."]

However, there are concerns that diplomatic and security discussions could be disrupted under another acting administration, as the U.S. was in the process of confirming its trust in the Han Duck-soo administration and resuming key agendas between the two countries.

Foreign media have reported that the political turmoil in Korea triggered by martial law is escalating, and they have also published analyses indicating that this turmoil is shaking the economy.

The British daily Guardian pointed out that the South Korean parliament "has become the arena for a rancorous battle for the country’s political future."

AFP reported concerns from economic experts that in the long-term, political polarization and the resulting uncertainty could hinder investment in Korea.

But at the same time, analyses have also been introduced suggesting that the South Korean economy has managed to endure the chaos following the martial law.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

