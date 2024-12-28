News 9

President Yoon expected to defy third summons citing lawfulness

입력 2024.12.28 (23:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has notified President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear tomorrow (Dec. 29) at 10 AM.

This is the third notification for his appearance.

There are speculations that if he does not show up again, there may be a possibility of arrest, but President Yoon's side has indicated he will not attend.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

In a press release issued yesterday (Dec. 27) when former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was indicted, President Yoon Suk Yeol was mentioned 47 times.

He was mentioned even more than the former minister, and the prosecution revealed that President Yoon made statements such as "Arrest all the members of the National Assembly," "I can declare martial law two or three times, so just keep proceeding," and "Take this opportunity to bring them all in."

It seems the judgement was that it would be impossible to understand the entirety of the case without explaining President Yoon's involvement, who is facing charges of being the 'leader of a rebellion.'

In particular, because it is necessary to prove that a riot was instigated for the purpose of violating the constitution in order to establish the charge of rebellion, the acts of rebellion in explaining President Yoon's charges has been classified into three categories: blocking the National Assembly and obstructing voting, organizing and operating arrest teams, as well as attempts to export the election commission's server and arrest key staff.

President Yoon's side has stated that the prosecution's allegations are "a list of unilateral statements."

Looking at the statements and evidence secured by the prosecution, it is now essentially a situation where only the investigation of President Yoon remains. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which received the case from the prosecution, has notified President Yoon of a third appearance, but a day before the investigation date, President Yoon's side expressed today (Dec. 27) that they would not comply with the appearance.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Legal representative of President Yoon: "First of all, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have investigative authority regarding the charge of rebellion. It's not a matter of whether to go or not; there must be a lawful summons to respond to."]

Typically, if a suspect does not comply with summons for about three times, the investigative agency requests an arrest warrant.

If President Yoon does not appear again, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to consider measures to secure his custody, including requesting an arrest warrant.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon expected to defy third summons citing lawfulness
    • 입력 2024-12-28 23:34:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has notified President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear tomorrow (Dec. 29) at 10 AM.

This is the third notification for his appearance.

There are speculations that if he does not show up again, there may be a possibility of arrest, but President Yoon's side has indicated he will not attend.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

In a press release issued yesterday (Dec. 27) when former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was indicted, President Yoon Suk Yeol was mentioned 47 times.

He was mentioned even more than the former minister, and the prosecution revealed that President Yoon made statements such as "Arrest all the members of the National Assembly," "I can declare martial law two or three times, so just keep proceeding," and "Take this opportunity to bring them all in."

It seems the judgement was that it would be impossible to understand the entirety of the case without explaining President Yoon's involvement, who is facing charges of being the 'leader of a rebellion.'

In particular, because it is necessary to prove that a riot was instigated for the purpose of violating the constitution in order to establish the charge of rebellion, the acts of rebellion in explaining President Yoon's charges has been classified into three categories: blocking the National Assembly and obstructing voting, organizing and operating arrest teams, as well as attempts to export the election commission's server and arrest key staff.

President Yoon's side has stated that the prosecution's allegations are "a list of unilateral statements."

Looking at the statements and evidence secured by the prosecution, it is now essentially a situation where only the investigation of President Yoon remains. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which received the case from the prosecution, has notified President Yoon of a third appearance, but a day before the investigation date, President Yoon's side expressed today (Dec. 27) that they would not comply with the appearance.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Legal representative of President Yoon: "First of all, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have investigative authority regarding the charge of rebellion. It's not a matter of whether to go or not; there must be a lawful summons to respond to."]

Typically, if a suspect does not comply with summons for about three times, the investigative agency requests an arrest warrant.

If President Yoon does not appear again, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to consider measures to secure his custody, including requesting an arrest warrant.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 <br>멈춰야”

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 멈춰야”
경제부총리 다음 사회부총리<br>…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?

경제부총리 다음 사회부총리…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?
의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”<br>…최종 판단은 헌재로

의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”…최종 판단은 헌재로
미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”

미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.