Protests for and against President Yoon's impeachment continue over the weekend

Today (Dec. 28), the streets of Gwanghwamun in Seoul were divided between rallies calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and those opposing the impeachment.



For the time being, impeachment-related rallies are scheduled to continue, raising concerns about potential clashes.



Please be cautious for your safety.



Reporter Woo Han-sol has the story.



[Report]



Despite the sub-zero temperatures, Gwanghwamun was filled with people.



Wearing thick outerwear and hats, they called for an investigation into the charges of insurrection against President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[“Arrest him, arrest him.”]



[Lee Hee-sung/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "The quickest way to prevent chaos is through a swift impeachment. Therefore, the impeachment of the president must happen within winter."]



As evening fell, light sticks appeared, and a march continued to the area around Myeongdong Station.



[“Impeachment invalid! (Impeachment invalid.)”]



About 1 km away from the impeachment rally, a rally opposing President Yoon's impeachment was held.



Participants waved the Korean and American flags, claiming that the emergency martial law declaration was legal, demanding the impeachment to be declared invalid.



Police were deployed throughout Gwanghwamun in preparation for potential clashes between the two groups of rally participants.



With street marches also scheduled around Gyeongbokgung Station on the 31st, the government has begun safety management measures as impeachment-related rallies are expected to continue for the time being.



The government has decided to deploy safety personnel at Gwanghwamun Station and Anguk Station every weekend to monitor risks and prepare for accidents.



This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.



