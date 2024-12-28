Families enjoy fishing and sledding on last weekend of 2024

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 28), the last weekend of the year, the severe cold continued throughout the day.



Although the weather makes you want to hunch, many people came outdoors to enjoy winter activities that can only be experienced at this time.



Our reporter Bae Ji-hyun covered the winter weekend scene.



[Report]



In the frozen reservoir, both children and adults are constantly moving their fishing rods up and down to catch smelt.



[Kim Joo-ah/6 years old/Daegu Seo-gu: "(How fun is fishing?) I haven't caught anything...."]



Children who are not used to long waits flocked to the experience area where they can easily catch smelt with a scoop net.



[Yoo Dong-seok (13 years old) & Yoo Yeon-seok (11 years old)/Incheon Seo-gu: "(The smelt) kept slipping away, so it was a bit hard to catch. But when you do catch one, it feels relieving and it feels good."]



Even with nose tips freezing, family members sit side by side, waiting for a biting tug.



[Go Yoon-woo/6 years old/Incheon Ganghwa-gun: "(How many smelt do you want to catch today?) About six. I want to make spicy fish soup with them."]



I also waited for 50 minutes to catch this smelt.



Despite the severe cold, joyful exclamations erupted every time a smelt was caught at the fishing spot.



Ice sledding is also a memorable activity that can only be enjoyed at this time.



[Lee Gi-hoon/Incheon Yeonsu-gu: "It's been 30 years since I last sledded, and it was so much fun. (Even though it's cold) this will all be a good memory for my child...."]



A snow sledding area has also been set up at Hangang Park.



Families and friends hold hands and cross through the sharp wind.



[Jin Seo-yeon/5 years old/Gyeonggi Gimpo: "(Sledding) It was good. I went down sideways and also went down forward...."]



[Koo Ha-el/8 years old/Seoul Guro-gu: "It was so much fun, and I feel like my parents are spending such a happy time with me."]



On this last weekend of the year, people overcame the severe cold with happiness.



This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.



