News 9

Regulation lacking on flame-retardant performance of insulation materials for facilities

입력 2024.12.29 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In August, during the electric vehicle fire in an Incheon underground parking lot, the fire was ignited by the insulation material surrounding the ceiling pipes.

There are calls for improvement as there are no regulations regarding the flame-retardant performance of such 'insulation materials for facilities' used in underground parking lot piping.

Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The underground parking lot is filled with smoke.

Suddenly, sparks fly from a location away from the burning electric vehicle.

The insulation material wrapped around the ceiling pipes caught fire, causing the flames to spread.

[Baek Seung-joo/Professor of Fire Safety and Disaster Management at Open Cyber University: "The flames generated from the electric vehicle do not come directly; they transfer (to the insulation material) and start to melt. Since it does not have flame-retardant properties, it is very vulnerable to fire spread."]

This is the insulation material that was covering the facility piping during the electric vehicle fire in Cheongna, Incheon.

I will personally set fire to the same insulation material.

Within seconds, a hole is burned through the 2.5 cm thick insulation, and it melts while still on fire.

After the Icheon logistics warehouse fire in 2020, the building code was revised to require that insulation materials installed inside and outside buildings be made of non-combustible materials.

However, there are still no regulations regarding the flame-retardant performance of 'insulation materials for facilities' used in underground parking lot piping.

Disaster prevention experts point out that because such insulation materials for facilities can become fire starters in fire incidents in underground parking lots, flame-retardant performance standards need to be established.

[Lee Chang-woo/Professor of Fire Safety and Disaster Management at Soongsil Cyber University: "There is a need for standards for insulation materials for facility piping to be regulated according to the flame-retardant standards mentioned in the building code. Only then can the speed of fire spread be slowed down when a fire occurs."]

Construction sites are hesitant to use flame-retardant insulation materials due to its relatively high costs and other reasons.

This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Regulation lacking on flame-retardant performance of insulation materials for facilities
    • 입력 2024-12-29 00:20:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

In August, during the electric vehicle fire in an Incheon underground parking lot, the fire was ignited by the insulation material surrounding the ceiling pipes.

There are calls for improvement as there are no regulations regarding the flame-retardant performance of such 'insulation materials for facilities' used in underground parking lot piping.

Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The underground parking lot is filled with smoke.

Suddenly, sparks fly from a location away from the burning electric vehicle.

The insulation material wrapped around the ceiling pipes caught fire, causing the flames to spread.

[Baek Seung-joo/Professor of Fire Safety and Disaster Management at Open Cyber University: "The flames generated from the electric vehicle do not come directly; they transfer (to the insulation material) and start to melt. Since it does not have flame-retardant properties, it is very vulnerable to fire spread."]

This is the insulation material that was covering the facility piping during the electric vehicle fire in Cheongna, Incheon.

I will personally set fire to the same insulation material.

Within seconds, a hole is burned through the 2.5 cm thick insulation, and it melts while still on fire.

After the Icheon logistics warehouse fire in 2020, the building code was revised to require that insulation materials installed inside and outside buildings be made of non-combustible materials.

However, there are still no regulations regarding the flame-retardant performance of 'insulation materials for facilities' used in underground parking lot piping.

Disaster prevention experts point out that because such insulation materials for facilities can become fire starters in fire incidents in underground parking lots, flame-retardant performance standards need to be established.

[Lee Chang-woo/Professor of Fire Safety and Disaster Management at Soongsil Cyber University: "There is a need for standards for insulation materials for facility piping to be regulated according to the flame-retardant standards mentioned in the building code. Only then can the speed of fire spread be slowed down when a fire occurs."]

Construction sites are hesitant to use flame-retardant insulation materials due to its relatively high costs and other reasons.

This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 <br>멈춰야”

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 멈춰야”
경제부총리 다음 사회부총리<br>…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?

경제부총리 다음 사회부총리…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?
의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”<br>…최종 판단은 헌재로

의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”…최종 판단은 헌재로
미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”

미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.