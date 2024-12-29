News 9

Traditional women's Korean opera gains attention after verge of disappearing

[Anchor]

Recently, influenced by dramas featuring women's traditional Korean opera, performances of this genre are once again receiving great attention.

Having faced neglect for over half a century and being on the verge of disappearing, the concerns of the women's traditional opera troupes to keep the tradition alive are deeper than ever.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Princess Seonhwa, who has fallen in love with Seodong, and Seokpum, who tries to separate them.

["Princess Seonhwa has been exiled for helping Seodong escape, so my wish has come true."]

From the main characters to the villains and supporting roles, all the actors on stage are women.

Tickets sell out in just a few minutes, leading to additional performances.

The women's traditional Korean opera, which enjoyed explosive popularity in the 1950s, is experiencing a new golden age.

[Lee Mi-ja/Women's Traditional Korean Opera Actress: "When I heard that news, it was like a breath of fresh air, and I was so happy I couldn't express it."]

Right after the Korean War, it was a representative folk culture that comforted the poor and the wounded. But with the advent of television, it gradually lost its place and had been forgotten.

[Park Soo-bin/Representative of Women's Traditional Korean Opera Production Company: "Because it is solely women-centered, it was completely excluded from any support. Women from traditional Korean opera did not receive educational opportunities either."]

Attempts were made to register it as an intangible cultural heritage to keep the tradition alive, but was neglected due to its modern cultural status and lack of recognition for its heritability.

The most urgent need is stable performance venues and operational support.

For the inheritance of traditional Korean opera, building infrastructure and nurturing talent are also urgent tasks that need to be addressed.

[Kim Moon-seong/Korean Music Critic: "It has secured a lot of traditional elements, and musically, it is very stable. At the very least, we need to create a professional performance venue...."]

The women's traditional Korean opera is on its way to revival after having been on the verge of disappearing. Now it needs social discussions for it remain as a 'culture' rather than just a 'trend.'

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

