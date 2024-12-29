News 9

Kim Ji-soo makes EPL debut as the youngest and first center-back from Korea

입력 2024.12.29 (01:10) 수정 2024.12.29 (01:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Ji-soo, a twenty-year-old central defender known as the 'second Kim Min-jae', has made history on the world’s biggest stage.

Kim Ji-soo became the youngest and the first central defender among Korean players to step onto the Premier League pitch.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

In the 33rd minute of the second half against Brighton, with the score still 0-0, Kim Ji-soo made his dream stage debut after a year and a half since joining the Premier League, marking the birth of the 15th Korean player of the league.

[Local Commentary: "This is Kim Ji-soo's Premier League debut. He was the player who led Korea to the semifinals in last year's Under-20 World Cup."]

As soon as he was brought on, Kim Ji-soo did not shy away from physical contact and applied strong pressure on the opponent, quickly adapting to the rough nature of the Premier League.

As a key defender who must also possess build-up skills, Kim Ji-soo is the first Korean player to play in this position in Premier League history.

Kim Ji-soo blocked the opponent's breakthroughs, leading his team to a clean sheet and even receiving applause from the fans who traveled to support the team.

It was a strong start for the twenty-year-old Kim Ji-soo, who also set a new record as the youngest Korean Premier League player.

[Thomas Frank/Brentford Manager: "It was his Premier League debut so really, really enjoyed that. To see them coming in and then show their composure. So I was very happy with that."]

His long-held dream of a matchup with Son Heung-min is now becoming a reality for Kim Ji-soo.

[Kim Ji-soo/Interview last June: "I have to do it with confidence. I have to somehow stop him (Son Heung-min). Even if I have to grab his pants, I will stop him."]

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo grow in Europe as well as solidly guard the national team’s goal alongside Kim Min-jae.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Ji-soo makes EPL debut as the youngest and first center-back from Korea
    • 입력 2024-12-29 01:10:41
    • 수정2024-12-29 01:11:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Ji-soo, a twenty-year-old central defender known as the 'second Kim Min-jae', has made history on the world’s biggest stage.

Kim Ji-soo became the youngest and the first central defender among Korean players to step onto the Premier League pitch.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

In the 33rd minute of the second half against Brighton, with the score still 0-0, Kim Ji-soo made his dream stage debut after a year and a half since joining the Premier League, marking the birth of the 15th Korean player of the league.

[Local Commentary: "This is Kim Ji-soo's Premier League debut. He was the player who led Korea to the semifinals in last year's Under-20 World Cup."]

As soon as he was brought on, Kim Ji-soo did not shy away from physical contact and applied strong pressure on the opponent, quickly adapting to the rough nature of the Premier League.

As a key defender who must also possess build-up skills, Kim Ji-soo is the first Korean player to play in this position in Premier League history.

Kim Ji-soo blocked the opponent's breakthroughs, leading his team to a clean sheet and even receiving applause from the fans who traveled to support the team.

It was a strong start for the twenty-year-old Kim Ji-soo, who also set a new record as the youngest Korean Premier League player.

[Thomas Frank/Brentford Manager: "It was his Premier League debut so really, really enjoyed that. To see them coming in and then show their composure. So I was very happy with that."]

His long-held dream of a matchup with Son Heung-min is now becoming a reality for Kim Ji-soo.

[Kim Ji-soo/Interview last June: "I have to do it with confidence. I have to somehow stop him (Son Heung-min). Even if I have to grab his pants, I will stop him."]

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo grow in Europe as well as solidly guard the national team’s goal alongside Kim Min-jae.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 <br>멈춰야”

“헌법재판관 즉시 임명해야”…“민주, 공포 정치 멈춰야”
경제부총리 다음 사회부총리<br>…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?

경제부총리 다음 사회부총리…‘국정 마비’ 현실화 되나?
의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”<br>…최종 판단은 헌재로

의결 정족수 “200석? 151석?”…최종 판단은 헌재로
미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”

미국 “최상목 권한대행과 협력할 준비 돼 있다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.