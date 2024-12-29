Kim Ji-soo makes EPL debut as the youngest and first center-back from Korea
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Kim Ji-soo, a twenty-year-old central defender known as the 'second Kim Min-jae', has made history on the world’s biggest stage.
Kim Ji-soo became the youngest and the first central defender among Korean players to step onto the Premier League pitch.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
In the 33rd minute of the second half against Brighton, with the score still 0-0, Kim Ji-soo made his dream stage debut after a year and a half since joining the Premier League, marking the birth of the 15th Korean player of the league.
[Local Commentary: "This is Kim Ji-soo's Premier League debut. He was the player who led Korea to the semifinals in last year's Under-20 World Cup."]
As soon as he was brought on, Kim Ji-soo did not shy away from physical contact and applied strong pressure on the opponent, quickly adapting to the rough nature of the Premier League.
As a key defender who must also possess build-up skills, Kim Ji-soo is the first Korean player to play in this position in Premier League history.
Kim Ji-soo blocked the opponent's breakthroughs, leading his team to a clean sheet and even receiving applause from the fans who traveled to support the team.
It was a strong start for the twenty-year-old Kim Ji-soo, who also set a new record as the youngest Korean Premier League player.
[Thomas Frank/Brentford Manager: "It was his Premier League debut so really, really enjoyed that. To see them coming in and then show their composure. So I was very happy with that."]
His long-held dream of a matchup with Son Heung-min is now becoming a reality for Kim Ji-soo.
[Kim Ji-soo/Interview last June: "I have to do it with confidence. I have to somehow stop him (Son Heung-min). Even if I have to grab his pants, I will stop him."]
Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo grow in Europe as well as solidly guard the national team’s goal alongside Kim Min-jae.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Ji-soo makes EPL debut as the youngest and first center-back from Korea
-
- 입력 2024-12-29 01:10:41
- 수정2024-12-29 01:11:06
Kim Ji-soo, a twenty-year-old central defender known as the 'second Kim Min-jae', has made history on the world’s biggest stage.
Kim Ji-soo became the youngest and the first central defender among Korean players to step onto the Premier League pitch.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
In the 33rd minute of the second half against Brighton, with the score still 0-0, Kim Ji-soo made his dream stage debut after a year and a half since joining the Premier League, marking the birth of the 15th Korean player of the league.
[Local Commentary: "This is Kim Ji-soo's Premier League debut. He was the player who led Korea to the semifinals in last year's Under-20 World Cup."]
As soon as he was brought on, Kim Ji-soo did not shy away from physical contact and applied strong pressure on the opponent, quickly adapting to the rough nature of the Premier League.
As a key defender who must also possess build-up skills, Kim Ji-soo is the first Korean player to play in this position in Premier League history.
Kim Ji-soo blocked the opponent's breakthroughs, leading his team to a clean sheet and even receiving applause from the fans who traveled to support the team.
It was a strong start for the twenty-year-old Kim Ji-soo, who also set a new record as the youngest Korean Premier League player.
[Thomas Frank/Brentford Manager: "It was his Premier League debut so really, really enjoyed that. To see them coming in and then show their composure. So I was very happy with that."]
His long-held dream of a matchup with Son Heung-min is now becoming a reality for Kim Ji-soo.
[Kim Ji-soo/Interview last June: "I have to do it with confidence. I have to somehow stop him (Son Heung-min). Even if I have to grab his pants, I will stop him."]
Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo grow in Europe as well as solidly guard the national team’s goal alongside Kim Min-jae.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.