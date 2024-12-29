Kim Ji-soo makes EPL debut as the youngest and first center-back from Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ji-soo, a twenty-year-old central defender known as the 'second Kim Min-jae', has made history on the world’s biggest stage.



Kim Ji-soo became the youngest and the first central defender among Korean players to step onto the Premier League pitch.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



In the 33rd minute of the second half against Brighton, with the score still 0-0, Kim Ji-soo made his dream stage debut after a year and a half since joining the Premier League, marking the birth of the 15th Korean player of the league.



[Local Commentary: "This is Kim Ji-soo's Premier League debut. He was the player who led Korea to the semifinals in last year's Under-20 World Cup."]



As soon as he was brought on, Kim Ji-soo did not shy away from physical contact and applied strong pressure on the opponent, quickly adapting to the rough nature of the Premier League.



As a key defender who must also possess build-up skills, Kim Ji-soo is the first Korean player to play in this position in Premier League history.



Kim Ji-soo blocked the opponent's breakthroughs, leading his team to a clean sheet and even receiving applause from the fans who traveled to support the team.



It was a strong start for the twenty-year-old Kim Ji-soo, who also set a new record as the youngest Korean Premier League player.



[Thomas Frank/Brentford Manager: "It was his Premier League debut so really, really enjoyed that. To see them coming in and then show their composure. So I was very happy with that."]



His long-held dream of a matchup with Son Heung-min is now becoming a reality for Kim Ji-soo.



[Kim Ji-soo/Interview last June: "I have to do it with confidence. I have to somehow stop him (Son Heung-min). Even if I have to grab his pants, I will stop him."]



Fans are also looking forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo grow in Europe as well as solidly guard the national team’s goal alongside Kim Min-jae.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



