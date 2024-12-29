News 9

Superstar Kim Yeon-koung leads Heungkuk out of recent losing streak

[Anchor]

Heungkuk Life Insurance, which had recently been struggling with three consecutive losses, achieved victory over GS Caltex thanks to the performance of superstar Kim Yeon-koung.

Leading the team with crucial points in times of crisis, Kim Yeon-koung helped Heungkuk Life Insurance secure the top spot in the first half of the season.

Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the details.

[Report]

Despite the cold weather, Kim Yeon-koung warmed up with a serious attitude, supported by the cheering squad of Heungkuk Life Insurance.

To break the three-game losing streak, Kim Yeon-koung raised her concentration to the maximum with powerful serves...

[Commentary: "It's an ace! Kim Yeon-koung's serve ace!"]

... and she scored points with sharp diagonal spikes.

In a tense moment during the first set, leading by just one point at 19-18, she made a crucial dig that set up a decisive score.

After successfully executing a fierce back-row attack, she was initially ruled to have stepped on the line, but turned out to be a wrong call.

Upon closer inspection, Kim Yeon-koung's foot did not cross the line.

Nevertheless, Heungkuk Life Insurance maintained their composure, winning the closely contested first set and effectively gaining the upper hand.

Kim Yeon-koung, who scored a total of 17 points, the highest for both teams including blocking points, celebrated joyfully, boosting the team's morale.

Ultimately, Heungkuk Life Insurance secured a 3-0 victory, finishing the first half of the season in first place.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "I never thought a single win would be this difficult. Finishing the last match of the year well and ending in first place is very meaningful."]

GS Caltex, blocked by the formidable wall of Kim Yeon-koung, ended the first half of the season with a dismal record of 1 win and 17 losses, suffering 14 consecutive defeats.

KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.

