Superstar Kim Yeon-koung leads Heungkuk out of recent losing streak
Heungkuk Life Insurance, which had recently been struggling with three consecutive losses, achieved victory over GS Caltex thanks to the performance of superstar Kim Yeon-koung.
Leading the team with crucial points in times of crisis, Kim Yeon-koung helped Heungkuk Life Insurance secure the top spot in the first half of the season.
Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the details.
[Report]
Despite the cold weather, Kim Yeon-koung warmed up with a serious attitude, supported by the cheering squad of Heungkuk Life Insurance.
To break the three-game losing streak, Kim Yeon-koung raised her concentration to the maximum with powerful serves...
[Commentary: "It's an ace! Kim Yeon-koung's serve ace!"]
... and she scored points with sharp diagonal spikes.
In a tense moment during the first set, leading by just one point at 19-18, she made a crucial dig that set up a decisive score.
After successfully executing a fierce back-row attack, she was initially ruled to have stepped on the line, but turned out to be a wrong call.
Upon closer inspection, Kim Yeon-koung's foot did not cross the line.
Nevertheless, Heungkuk Life Insurance maintained their composure, winning the closely contested first set and effectively gaining the upper hand.
Kim Yeon-koung, who scored a total of 17 points, the highest for both teams including blocking points, celebrated joyfully, boosting the team's morale.
Ultimately, Heungkuk Life Insurance secured a 3-0 victory, finishing the first half of the season in first place.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "I never thought a single win would be this difficult. Finishing the last match of the year well and ending in first place is very meaningful."]
GS Caltex, blocked by the formidable wall of Kim Yeon-koung, ended the first half of the season with a dismal record of 1 win and 17 losses, suffering 14 consecutive defeats.
KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.
Superstar Kim Yeon-koung leads Heungkuk out of recent losing streak
입력 2024-12-29 01:10:41
