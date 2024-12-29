A single three-point shot determines the win for Gas Corporation and LG
Today, in professional basketball, a thrilling three-point shot just before the end of the game determined the outcome of two matches.
Korea Gas Corporation's Kim Nak-hyeon and LG's Jang Min-guk were the keys to victory with their three-point shots.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Korea Gas Corporation started the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.
However, the chase from Sono, aiming for a fourth consecutive win, was fierce.
As Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Jae-do began to hit from the perimeter, Sono managed to tie the game with just 36 seconds left.
With only 20 seconds left and facing the risk of a comeback loss, it was Kim Nak-hyeon's three-point shot that saved Korea Gas Corporation.
Utilizing Nicholson's screen, he did not miss the open chance and successfully made the three-point shot.
Sono also aimed for overtime with Lee Jae-do's three-point shot just before the end, but it unfortunately missed, ending their winning streak.
Despite having a hoarse voice from a cold, Kim Nak-hyeon did not miss the crucial opportunity and gifted the victory to the packed crowd.
[Kim Nak-hyeon/Korea Gas Corporation: "I think that when the opposing team is closing in, one or two big shots can secure the win. I felt it was a bit of a reach, but it went in well, and the result turned out great."]
LG was trailing by one point as Yang Jun-seok's additional free throw missed the rim.
However, a three-pointer changed the outcome of the game.
With 14 seconds left, Jang Min-guk's three-pointer went in clean, and he celebrated the comeback by holding up three fingers.
Jang Min-guk also blocked KT Moon Jeong-hyeon's final attack, becoming the hero of the seven-game winning streak.
[Jang Min-guk: "Since it was a seven-game winning streak, winning this time was really crucial. I think we fought hard until the very end."]
Samsung's Gutang made a spectacular back dunk after a successful steal!
Leading by Gutang's 23 points, Samsung defeated Jeonggwanjang and escaped from the bottom of the standings.
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지 기자 solji26@kbs.co.kr
