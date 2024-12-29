News 9

A single three-point shot determines the win for Gas Corporation and LG

입력 2024.12.29 (01:10)

[Anchor]

Today, in professional basketball, a thrilling three-point shot just before the end of the game determined the outcome of two matches.

Korea Gas Corporation's Kim Nak-hyeon and LG's Jang Min-guk were the keys to victory with their three-point shots.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Korea Gas Corporation started the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.

However, the chase from Sono, aiming for a fourth consecutive win, was fierce.

As Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Jae-do began to hit from the perimeter, Sono managed to tie the game with just 36 seconds left.

With only 20 seconds left and facing the risk of a comeback loss, it was Kim Nak-hyeon's three-point shot that saved Korea Gas Corporation.

Utilizing Nicholson's screen, he did not miss the open chance and successfully made the three-point shot.

Sono also aimed for overtime with Lee Jae-do's three-point shot just before the end, but it unfortunately missed, ending their winning streak.

Despite having a hoarse voice from a cold, Kim Nak-hyeon did not miss the crucial opportunity and gifted the victory to the packed crowd.

[Kim Nak-hyeon/Korea Gas Corporation: "I think that when the opposing team is closing in, one or two big shots can secure the win. I felt it was a bit of a reach, but it went in well, and the result turned out great."]

LG was trailing by one point as Yang Jun-seok's additional free throw missed the rim.

However, a three-pointer changed the outcome of the game.

With 14 seconds left, Jang Min-guk's three-pointer went in clean, and he celebrated the comeback by holding up three fingers.

Jang Min-guk also blocked KT Moon Jeong-hyeon's final attack, becoming the hero of the seven-game winning streak.

[Jang Min-guk: "Since it was a seven-game winning streak, winning this time was really crucial. I think we fought hard until the very end."]

Samsung's Gutang made a spectacular back dunk after a successful steal!

Leading by Gutang's 23 points, Samsung defeated Jeonggwanjang and escaped from the bottom of the standings.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

    입력 2024-12-29 01:10:41
