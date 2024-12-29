A single three-point shot determines the win for Gas Corporation and LG

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today, in professional basketball, a thrilling three-point shot just before the end of the game determined the outcome of two matches.



Korea Gas Corporation's Kim Nak-hyeon and LG's Jang Min-guk were the keys to victory with their three-point shots.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



Korea Gas Corporation started the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.



However, the chase from Sono, aiming for a fourth consecutive win, was fierce.



As Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Jae-do began to hit from the perimeter, Sono managed to tie the game with just 36 seconds left.



With only 20 seconds left and facing the risk of a comeback loss, it was Kim Nak-hyeon's three-point shot that saved Korea Gas Corporation.



Utilizing Nicholson's screen, he did not miss the open chance and successfully made the three-point shot.



Sono also aimed for overtime with Lee Jae-do's three-point shot just before the end, but it unfortunately missed, ending their winning streak.



Despite having a hoarse voice from a cold, Kim Nak-hyeon did not miss the crucial opportunity and gifted the victory to the packed crowd.



[Kim Nak-hyeon/Korea Gas Corporation: "I think that when the opposing team is closing in, one or two big shots can secure the win. I felt it was a bit of a reach, but it went in well, and the result turned out great."]



LG was trailing by one point as Yang Jun-seok's additional free throw missed the rim.



However, a three-pointer changed the outcome of the game.



With 14 seconds left, Jang Min-guk's three-pointer went in clean, and he celebrated the comeback by holding up three fingers.



Jang Min-guk also blocked KT Moon Jeong-hyeon's final attack, becoming the hero of the seven-game winning streak.



[Jang Min-guk: "Since it was a seven-game winning streak, winning this time was really crucial. I think we fought hard until the very end."]



Samsung's Gutang made a spectacular back dunk after a successful steal!



Leading by Gutang's 23 points, Samsung defeated Jeonggwanjang and escaped from the bottom of the standings.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!