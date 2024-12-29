News 9

Landing gear of aircraft not deployed before colliding with barrier at end of runway

입력 2024.12.29 (22:57)

[Anchor]

In the video from the time of the accident, the passenger plane attempted to land without lowering its wheels.

The landing gear, which should have been deployed during landing, was not lowered.

This is the biggest question.

Next, we have Park Kyung-jun.

[Report]

The passenger plane of the accident is approaching the runway.

In the footage, the passenger plane is seen without its landing gear deployed during landing.

The body of the aircraft directly touches the runway, and smoke rises with sparks from the landing impact.

[Lee Geun-young/Witness Reporter: "The plane had hit the ground and it kept going, continuously leaving skid marks as it passed."]

The passenger plane, which continued to slide at high speed while the fuselage was in direct contact with the runway, ultimately could not stop. Then collided with the barrier at the end of the runway.

A large explosion erupted immediately.

The passenger plane was severely damaged, leaving only the tail section intact.

[Lee Jeong-hyun/Chief of Muan Fire Station: "The fuselage of the plane is destroyed and does not maintain its shape. Only the tail section remains somewhat intact...."]

As captured in the video, whether the accident passenger plane actually failed to lower its landing gear at the moment of landing, and if so, what the cause was, is expected to be revealed through the analysis of the flight data recorder.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "If the landing gear fails, there are methods to release it either automatically or manually. The investigation into why it did not deploy must be accurately determined through FDR analysis...."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that for commercial passenger aircraft, it can take as little as six months to as long as three years to accurately determine the cause of an accident.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

