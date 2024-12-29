Jeju Air passenger plane crash in Muan Airport, 177 reported dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



About 12 hours ago, a tragic and devastating accident occurred.



We sincerely pray for the victims' souls.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families.



We will provide detailed coverage of the related news in today's special 9 o'clock news.



First, let's go over the details of the accident.



A Jeju Air passenger plane from Bangkok, carrying 181 people including passengers and crew, crashed into a fence at the end of the runway while landing at Muan Airport in Jeollanam-do.



A large fire broke out following an explosion.



As of now, unfortunately only two people have been rescued.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



A passenger plane skids off the runway and collides into a fence.



Immediately, large flames and thick black smoke rise into the air.



The accident occurred at around 9:03 AM today.



The aircraft attempted a belly landing without deploying its landing gear and hit the fence at the end of the runway.



[Bang Geon-jun/Witness: "I felt a vibration and thought something was happening, and a few seconds later, there was a loud bang. The tail of the plane was sticking out, and the rest was obscured by smoke."]



The aircraft involved in the accident was Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which departed from Bangkok early this morning and was heading to Muan Airport.



There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board, totaling 181 people.



The Fire Department has confirmed that the number of deceased is 177.



Among them, 82 are men, 84 are women, and 11 individuals have not yet been identified.



So far, the identities of 57 deceased individuals have been confirmed.



The two survivors rescued are crew members.



Among the 175 passengers, 173 are confirmed to be Korean, and 2 are Thai nationals.



The fire authorities are currently searching for the remaining 2 missing persons, but they are facing difficulties due to the damaged aircraft.



Jeju Air stated, "We will do everything we can to cope with this accident" and expressed their apologies for the distress caused.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to close the Muan Airport runway until January 1st of next year to manage the situation.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!