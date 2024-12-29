News 9

Jeju Air passenger plane crash in Muan Airport, 177 reported dead

입력 2024.12.29 (22:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

About 12 hours ago, a tragic and devastating accident occurred.

We sincerely pray for the victims' souls.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families.

We will provide detailed coverage of the related news in today's special 9 o'clock news.

First, let's go over the details of the accident.

A Jeju Air passenger plane from Bangkok, carrying 181 people including passengers and crew, crashed into a fence at the end of the runway while landing at Muan Airport in Jeollanam-do.

A large fire broke out following an explosion.

As of now, unfortunately only two people have been rescued.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

A passenger plane skids off the runway and collides into a fence.

Immediately, large flames and thick black smoke rise into the air.

The accident occurred at around 9:03 AM today.

The aircraft attempted a belly landing without deploying its landing gear and hit the fence at the end of the runway.

[Bang Geon-jun/Witness: "I felt a vibration and thought something was happening, and a few seconds later, there was a loud bang. The tail of the plane was sticking out, and the rest was obscured by smoke."]

The aircraft involved in the accident was Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which departed from Bangkok early this morning and was heading to Muan Airport.

There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board, totaling 181 people.

The Fire Department has confirmed that the number of deceased is 177.

Among them, 82 are men, 84 are women, and 11 individuals have not yet been identified.

So far, the identities of 57 deceased individuals have been confirmed.

The two survivors rescued are crew members.

Among the 175 passengers, 173 are confirmed to be Korean, and 2 are Thai nationals.

The fire authorities are currently searching for the remaining 2 missing persons, but they are facing difficulties due to the damaged aircraft.

Jeju Air stated, "We will do everything we can to cope with this accident" and expressed their apologies for the distress caused.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to close the Muan Airport runway until January 1st of next year to manage the situation.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeju Air passenger plane crash in Muan Airport, 177 reported dead
    • 입력 2024-12-29 22:59:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

About 12 hours ago, a tragic and devastating accident occurred.

We sincerely pray for the victims' souls.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families.

We will provide detailed coverage of the related news in today's special 9 o'clock news.

First, let's go over the details of the accident.

A Jeju Air passenger plane from Bangkok, carrying 181 people including passengers and crew, crashed into a fence at the end of the runway while landing at Muan Airport in Jeollanam-do.

A large fire broke out following an explosion.

As of now, unfortunately only two people have been rescued.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

A passenger plane skids off the runway and collides into a fence.

Immediately, large flames and thick black smoke rise into the air.

The accident occurred at around 9:03 AM today.

The aircraft attempted a belly landing without deploying its landing gear and hit the fence at the end of the runway.

[Bang Geon-jun/Witness: "I felt a vibration and thought something was happening, and a few seconds later, there was a loud bang. The tail of the plane was sticking out, and the rest was obscured by smoke."]

The aircraft involved in the accident was Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which departed from Bangkok early this morning and was heading to Muan Airport.

There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board, totaling 181 people.

The Fire Department has confirmed that the number of deceased is 177.

Among them, 82 are men, 84 are women, and 11 individuals have not yet been identified.

So far, the identities of 57 deceased individuals have been confirmed.

The two survivors rescued are crew members.

Among the 175 passengers, 173 are confirmed to be Korean, and 2 are Thai nationals.

The fire authorities are currently searching for the remaining 2 missing persons, but they are facing difficulties due to the damaged aircraft.

Jeju Air stated, "We will do everything we can to cope with this accident" and expressed their apologies for the distress caused.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to close the Muan Airport runway until January 1st of next year to manage the situation.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.