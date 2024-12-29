Full efforts being made towards wreckage search for survivors and victims

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Immediately after the accident, rescue operations were underway at the scene.



The first survivor was found 20 minutes after the accident, and another survivor was located 3 minutes later, but there have been no further updates on rescues since then.



It seems that it will take more time to recover the entire wreckage as the aircraft is heavily damaged.



Park Ji-sung reports.



[Report]



The passenger plane is engulfed in flames after the crash.



Special firefighting vehicles and ambulances for aircraft rescue rushed to the accident site immediately.



Water was continuously sprayed, and the 119 rescue team discovered the first survivor lying near the tail of the aircraft 20 minutes after the accident.



Three minutes later, a second survivor was also rescued from the tail section and transported to the hospital.



After the rescue of the two survivors, the fire was brought under control about 40 minutes after the time of the accident.



In the area where the black smoke cleared, piles of dirt were mixed with aircraft debris and the tail section was revealed.



Rescue workers and medical personnel began searching by digging through the wreckage.



On one side, dozens of firefighters were searching through the underbrush.



[Lee Jeong-hyun/Chief of Muan Fire Station, Jeollanam-do: "We are accurately confirming the location of the victims and which part of the plane they were in when they became victims."]



Excavators and cranes were also deployed to continue the search for survivors among the debris.



Barriers have been set up even outside the airport where the aircraft penetrated to, diligently searching for any small traces.



Nighttime searches continued after dark, but it seems it will take more time to identify all the victims.



This is Park Ji-sung from KBS News.



