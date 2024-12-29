Collision with barrier wall led to explosion, aircraft unrecognizably damaged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aircraft was so badly damaged that it was unrecognizable after the horrific accident.



The sight of the aircraft, with only a part of the tail barely remaining, shows the severity of the situation.



Kwak Seon-jeong reports.



[Report]



The aircraft came to a stop at the end of the runway only after colliding with the airport's outer wall.



The tail section remains, charred black from the explosion and fire that followed the collision.



The scattered debris of the aircraft and the ejected airplane seats give a glimpse of the impact during the accident.



Booklets that were on board are strewn about chaotically, and personal belongings presumed to belong to passengers are scattered everywhere.



The localizer, which is installed at the center of the runway to assist with landings, was completely destroyed during the fuselage landing process.



Nearly 20 meters of the barrier wall that the aircraft collided with collapsed, and debris was even found in a reed field hundreds of meters away from the accident site.



[Kim Myung-jin/Witness at the scene after the accident: "It seems that debris, including seats, was thrown about 100 to 200 meters beyond the wall."]



The collision with the barrier wall led to the explosion and fire, resulting in greater loss of life.



The responding fire department immediately assessed the condition of the aircraft and determined that rescuing people inside would be difficult.



[Lee Jeong-hyun/Chief of Muan Fire Station: "Since the aircraft was landing on the runway, the fuselage is widely scattered. The fuselage is severely damaged, so it's difficult to say that there are passengers inside."]



The aircraft, damaged to the point of being unrecognizable, adds to the sorrow of the tragic accident.



This is KBS News's Kwak Seon-jeong.



