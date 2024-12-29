Passenger airplane faces disaster five hours after departing from Bangkok
The passenger plane that incurred the accident took off from Bangkok, Thailand around 1:30 AM today (Dec. 29) and flew smoothly to Muan Airport, but could not avoid the disaster.
Reporter Woo Han-sol has organized the timeline of events that occurred during the five hours after takeoff.
[Report]
The Jeju Air passenger plane that incurred the accident departed from Bangkok, Thailand around 1:30 AM local time today.
After flying for nearly five hours, the aircraft arrived near Muan Airport and was preparing to land as the control tower granted landing permission around 8:54 AM.
However, three minutes later, a bird strike warning was issued to the aircraft.
Just two minutes after the bird strike warning was issued, the captain sent a "Mayday" distress signal to the control tower.
After sending the distress signal, the captain attempted to go around, meaning the aircraft tried to re-takeoff to find the original landing point.
Under normal circumstances, the aircraft would have needed to fly around in a circle to return to the originally scheduled landing point.
However, this go-around was not fully executed, and the aircraft attempted to land in the opposite direction, towards runway 19.
The aircraft attempted a belly landing, and just three minutes into the landing attempt, at 9:03 AM, the aircraft ultimately could not stop and collided with the airport fence.
It was a disaster that occurred just about five hours after taking off from Bangkok and only nine minutes after the control tower granted normal landing permission.
This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.
