Search operations continue into cold dark night

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to our reporter at the site of the accident.



Son Min-joo, it's night now; is the search operation still ongoing?



[Report]



I am currently at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane crash occurred.



It is so dark here that you cannot see anything without lights, and the temperature has dropped significantly.



Despite this, the search operation is continuing without a break.



If you look behind me, you can see the crashed passenger plane.



Beyond the collapsed wall, you can also see the rescue personnel.



The rescue authorities have extended the search operation for victims to outside the airport's wall, and as the sun has set, the external search has ended for today.



Currently, the search is focused on inside the aircraft.



Search dogs have also been deployed at the scene to assist in locating bodies.



A crane device connected to the aircraft was installed this afternoon (Dec. 29).



They have lifted part of the rear of the aircraft to facilitate the search operation.



However, the aircraft has not been moved yet as the search is not complete.



The temporary mortuary that was set up here has now been moved inside the Muan Airport hangar.



This has been Son Min-joo reporting from the site of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster at Muan Airport for KBS News.



