News 9

Search operations continue into cold dark night

입력 2024.12.29 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to our reporter at the site of the accident.

Son Min-joo, it's night now; is the search operation still ongoing?

[Report]

I am currently at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane crash occurred.

It is so dark here that you cannot see anything without lights, and the temperature has dropped significantly.

Despite this, the search operation is continuing without a break.

If you look behind me, you can see the crashed passenger plane.

Beyond the collapsed wall, you can also see the rescue personnel.

The rescue authorities have extended the search operation for victims to outside the airport's wall, and as the sun has set, the external search has ended for today.

Currently, the search is focused on inside the aircraft.

Search dogs have also been deployed at the scene to assist in locating bodies.

A crane device connected to the aircraft was installed this afternoon (Dec. 29).

They have lifted part of the rear of the aircraft to facilitate the search operation.

However, the aircraft has not been moved yet as the search is not complete.

The temporary mortuary that was set up here has now been moved inside the Muan Airport hangar.

This has been Son Min-joo reporting from the site of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster at Muan Airport for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Search operations continue into cold dark night
    • 입력 2024-12-29 23:47:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to our reporter at the site of the accident.

Son Min-joo, it's night now; is the search operation still ongoing?

[Report]

I am currently at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane crash occurred.

It is so dark here that you cannot see anything without lights, and the temperature has dropped significantly.

Despite this, the search operation is continuing without a break.

If you look behind me, you can see the crashed passenger plane.

Beyond the collapsed wall, you can also see the rescue personnel.

The rescue authorities have extended the search operation for victims to outside the airport's wall, and as the sun has set, the external search has ended for today.

Currently, the search is focused on inside the aircraft.

Search dogs have also been deployed at the scene to assist in locating bodies.

A crane device connected to the aircraft was installed this afternoon (Dec. 29).

They have lifted part of the rear of the aircraft to facilitate the search operation.

However, the aircraft has not been moved yet as the search is not complete.

The temporary mortuary that was set up here has now been moved inside the Muan Airport hangar.

This has been Son Min-joo reporting from the site of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster at Muan Airport for KBS News.
손민주
손민주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.