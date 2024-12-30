Most of the passengers reported to be residents of Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The families of the passengers are unable to hide their anxious hearts and grief.



Muan International Airport is located in the southwestern region of Jeollanam-do, and since the travel agency that sold the travel package is also a local agency, most of the passengers were residents of Gwangju and Jeollanam-do.



Kim Hyun-joo reports.



[Report]



Families of the passengers arrived at the airport with anxious hearts.



As the briefing of the accident and the identification of the passengers were delayed, cries and loud upset voices were exchanged.



[Family of a passenger/voice altered: "The bereaved families shouldn't be left like this. It will get cold in the evening, so there needs to be some kind of preparation. No one is taking responsibility...."]



There were a total of 181 people on the accident-incurred passenger plane.



According to the local government, 81 passengers were registered residents of Gwangju, and 76 were from Jeollanam-do Province.



Since Muan International Airport is the only international airport located in Jeollanam-do Province, most of the victims were citizens of Gwangju and Jeollanam-do.



Some were reported to have been on travel packages from a travel agency based in Gwangju.



Among the passengers, many of the travelers were aged between 40s to 60s.



The youngest passenger was a 3-year-old boy, and there were also 15 other minors on board.



[Kim Jong-soo/Head of Fire Administration Team, Muan Fire Station: "Earlier, due to the impact, it deviated onto the runway, and the damage is quite severe, which is why the identification process is being delayed."]



Gwangju Metropolitan City has designated a week of mourning and decided to set up a joint memorial altar at the May 18 Democracy Square.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to provide emergency medical care, psychological support, and funeral procedures for the bereaved families.



KBS News, Kim Hyun-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!