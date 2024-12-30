News 9

Adequate aircraft inspection questioned as factor causing accident

입력 2024.12.30 (00:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After checking the recent flight path of the accident-incurred passenger plane over the past week, it was found that there were days when it flew for as long as 16 hours in a single day.

This has raised concerns that its flight times were too long, leading to insufficient time for maintenance. However, it is difficult to conclude that the flight time itself caused the aircraft defect.

Reporter Song Su-jin has more on this.

[Report]

We checked the recent flight schedule of the accident-incurred passenger plane on a flight tracking website.

On the day before the accident, yesterday (Dec. 28), it flew for 16 hours, traveling between Muan and Nagasaki, Japan, as well as Bangkok, Thailand.

On Christmas Day, which is the peak season, it flew for 15 hours.

While it primarily carried passengers, it also operated some flights without passengers.

There are concerns that such flight schedules may have been excessive.

Long flight times could lead to neglect in maintenance.

However, it is difficult to assert that the flight time itself caused the aircraft defect.

[Son Myung-hwan/Professor, Aviation Maintenance Department, Sehan University: "Line maintenance is fundamentally regulated, and if the procedures are not followed, there are significant penalties, so it is necessary to check the flight inspection and maintenance procedures."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated, "The maximum number of flights varies depending on the airline's situation, and there are no set regulations."

It is also necessary to confirm whether the maintenance of the accident-incurred passenger plane was sufficient.

Jeju Air has been caught several times for inadequate inspections and has faced fines.

In April last year, it was revealed that a flight was conducted with a damaged engine cover, resulting in a severe penalty of an 11-day flight suspension. In 2021, it was fined over 600 million won and 200 million won for operating with damage to the wing tips and the rear of the aircraft, respectively.

It has not been confirmed whether the aircraft that received fines is the same as the accident-incurred passenger plane.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Adequate aircraft inspection questioned as factor causing accident
    • 입력 2024-12-30 00:35:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

After checking the recent flight path of the accident-incurred passenger plane over the past week, it was found that there were days when it flew for as long as 16 hours in a single day.

This has raised concerns that its flight times were too long, leading to insufficient time for maintenance. However, it is difficult to conclude that the flight time itself caused the aircraft defect.

Reporter Song Su-jin has more on this.

[Report]

We checked the recent flight schedule of the accident-incurred passenger plane on a flight tracking website.

On the day before the accident, yesterday (Dec. 28), it flew for 16 hours, traveling between Muan and Nagasaki, Japan, as well as Bangkok, Thailand.

On Christmas Day, which is the peak season, it flew for 15 hours.

While it primarily carried passengers, it also operated some flights without passengers.

There are concerns that such flight schedules may have been excessive.

Long flight times could lead to neglect in maintenance.

However, it is difficult to assert that the flight time itself caused the aircraft defect.

[Son Myung-hwan/Professor, Aviation Maintenance Department, Sehan University: "Line maintenance is fundamentally regulated, and if the procedures are not followed, there are significant penalties, so it is necessary to check the flight inspection and maintenance procedures."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated, "The maximum number of flights varies depending on the airline's situation, and there are no set regulations."

It is also necessary to confirm whether the maintenance of the accident-incurred passenger plane was sufficient.

Jeju Air has been caught several times for inadequate inspections and has faced fines.

In April last year, it was revealed that a flight was conducted with a damaged engine cover, resulting in a severe penalty of an 11-day flight suspension. In 2021, it was fined over 600 million won and 200 million won for operating with damage to the wing tips and the rear of the aircraft, respectively.

It has not been confirmed whether the aircraft that received fines is the same as the accident-incurred passenger plane.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.