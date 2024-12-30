Eyewitness accounts of situation at the time of crash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Immediately after the accident, many viewers sent in reports to KBS.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has compiled the eyewitness accounts of the situation at the time of the accident.



[Report]



Seeing the passenger plane flying low, people anticipated a landing.



["It seems like it's about to land."]



However, contrary to expectations, the passenger plane soon collided with the outer wall.



The passenger plane engulfed in bright flames and thick black smoke.



["This is serious."]



There were continuous explosion sounds at the scene.



The fire department arrived and managed to control the large flames in about 40 minutes, but the loud noises and immense smoke led to many people witnessing the accident.



[Kim Ho-hyun/Witness: "I heard a loud bang... After that, there was a lot of smoke, and I could hear the fire trucks and sirens."]



[Witness/Voice Altered: "There was nothing left; it was completely destroyed, and only the tail was left. Debris was scattered everywhere."]



Once the large flames were under control, rescue and recovery operations began.



The accident has made the passenger plane unrecognizable, and debris was scattered outside the collapsed outer wall.



[Kim Myung-jin/Witness: "Even though they were continuously spraying water on the fuselage, smoke was still coming out. Debris was scattered about 100 to 200 meters beyond the wall."]



Eyewitnesses also reported that sparks flew from the right wing engine of the passenger plane just before its landing attempt.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



