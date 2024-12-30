Urgent communications with control tower in last 9 minutes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Landing permission for the accident-incurred passenger plane was granted at 8:54 AM, and the collision occurred at 9:03 AM.



Reporter Kim Jin-hee takes another look at the situation that unfolded in those 9 minutes.



[Report]



Landing permission from the control tower at Muan Airport was issued at 8:54 AM.



Three minutes later, while the passenger plane was preparing to land, the control tower contacted them again.



It was a 'bird strike' warning to be cautious of incoming birds.



[Yoo Kyung-soo/Aviation Safety Policy Officer: "It was determined that birds were observed moving along the landing path."]



However, it is presumed that a malfunction in the aircraft was detected soon after.



Two minutes after receiving the warning, the captain sent a 'Mayday' distress signal.



Then, they attempted to land in the opposite direction of the originally intended runway.



Before landing, the aircraft was seen shaking left and right, seemingly trying to stabilize for landing.



[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor/Department of Aviation Operations, Cheongju University: "Even after landing, the pilot is still keeping the nose up. They are using the airbrake."]



However, the landing gear of the already malfunctioning aircraft did not deploy, and the passenger plane passed over the runway and collided with the outer wall.



It was just 9 minutes after the landing permission was granted.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has secured the black box containing flight and voice recordings from the scene.



Additionally, they stated that it will take quite some time to determine the exact cause of the accident as they need to investigate aircraft issues, pilot procedures, and external factors.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.



