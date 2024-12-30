Engaged couples, families, friends and colleagues fall victim to tragic accident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are also heartbreaking stories of the passengers.



It is reported that a couple about to get married and a family traveling for an 80th birthday celebration have been affected.



Families facing this tragic news have been brought to tears.



Reporter Oh Jeong-hyun has the story.



[Report]



"Just please be alive," with a threadbare hope, the families of the passengers gathered at Muan Airport.



However, when the first list of fatalities was announced five hours after the accident, they fell into deep sorrow.



This family's youngest daughter, who boarded the plane ahead of her wedding next spring, was with their soon-to-be son-in-law.



The family wept uncontrollably at the unbelievable news that came before she even tried on her wedding dress.



[Passenger Family/Voice Altered: "It's my daughter. She's the youngest, and her wedding is on March 9. She went on a trip with her fiancé. She said, 'Dad, I'll be back,' and then this happened. It's really so difficult."]



Local public officials also suffered great losses.



Eight current and former public officials from Hwasun County, who had traveled together to celebrate a colleague's retirement, and five employees from the Jeonnam Provincial Office of Education, who had been colleagues since their appointment, were also victims.



A family of nine who went on an overseas trip to celebrate their parents' 80th birthday also lost their lives.



Many of the passengers were reported to have used a travel package for a 3-night, 5-day trip that departed from Muan to Bangkok on the 25th and was scheduled to return today (Dec. 29).



[Passenger Family/Voice Altered: "I can't speak. In this situation, I couldn't even go in (to the accident site), and just watching from here breaks my heart."]



The trip taken to make memories with family, friends, and colleagues at the end of the year has turned into a final journey that they cannot return from.



This is KBS News, Oh Jeong-hyun.



