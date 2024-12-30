News 9

Grieving family members to spend night in Muan Airport terminal waiting room

입력 2024.12.30 (01:23)

[Anchor]

Currently, at Muan Airport, the families of the passengers are gathered, anxiously waiting for updates on the situation.

Let's connect with our reporter for more details.

Heo Jae-hee, it must be the families who are having the hardest time right now.

What is the situation like?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in the waiting area on the first floor of the Muan International Airport terminal.

More than 200 family members of the passengers are sitting on blankets spread out on the floor of this waiting area.

The families are checking the news on their mobile phones or the TV in the waiting area to get updates on the accident recovery situation.

There is a somber atmosphere with sighs and cries erupting from various corners.

In particular, there are voices of family members expressing their frustration and protesting that no government officials are properly explaining the situation.

The bodies recovered from the scene are being placed in a temporary morgue set up at the runway accident site.

Among them, the bodies that have been identified through fingerprint and DNA matching are being moved to another location within the airport, where the families are going through the process of facial identification and personal belongings.

Out of the 179 confirmed deceased so far, 65 have been identified.

The identified bodies will be transferred to funeral homes in the Jeonnam region, including Mokpo and Muan, after consultations with the families.

A temporary shelter for the families of the passengers has been set up in one corner of the waiting area.

As the identification process is delayed, it seems that the families will spend the night in this waiting area.

Jeollanam-do Province plans to set up a joint memorial altar at the Muan Sports Complex in Hyeonggyeong-myeon, Muan-gun, tomorrow (Dec. 30) at 11 AM, in consultation with the families.

This has been Heo Jae-hee reporting from Muan Airport for KBS News.

