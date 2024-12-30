News 9

Circumstances surrounding possibility of bird strike as cause of accident

입력 2024.12.30 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a closer look at the circumstances of the accident.

Just before the accident, the control tower at Muan Airport sent a bird strike warning to the aircraft.

Flames were also seen coming from the aircraft's engine.

This has led to speculation that the aircraft may have collided with a flock of birds.

Kim Ho reports.

[Report]

The aircraft was captured approaching the airport with flames and smoke coming from its right engine.

It has been confirmed that the control tower had warned the aircraft about a bird strike.

There are suspicions that the engine may have malfunctioned due to a collision with birds.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We are currently assuming that there may have been difficulties in piloting due to a bird strike. As it ascended, there may have been some issues with the aircraft..."]

This situation is also confirmed by messages sent by passengers.

One passenger contacted their family saying, "A bird got caught in the wing, and we can't land," suggesting that there may have been some related announcement on board.

It is known that there is a large lake and tidal flats near Muan Airport, where ducks and migratory birds are often spotted.

[Muan County Official/Voice Altered: "There is a lake next to the golf course near the airport. While I haven't seen a flock there, I have often seen winter migratory ducks sitting there."]

Under such circumstances, it has also been confirmed that there were efforts to disperse flocks of birds from the runway ongoing up until 30 minutes before the accident at Muan Airport.

A representative from a subsidiary of Korea Airports Corporation stated in a call with KBS, "According to relevant standards, one worker had chased away the birds and then evacuated to a safe location 30 minutes before landing," adding, "If there was a bird strike, we believe it occurred before entering the runway."

At the time of the accident, there was almost no wind around Muan Airport, and visibility was clear, reaching up to 9,000 meters.

A Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport official stated that they will investigate the installation and normal operation of bird strike prevention equipment at Muan Airport.

Previously, a strategic environmental impact assessment report, prepared four years ago for the runway expansion project at Muan Airport, pointed out that there is a high risk of bird strikes during aircraft takeoff and landing, indicating the need for mitigation measures.

This is Kim Ho from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Circumstances surrounding possibility of bird strike as cause of accident
    • 입력 2024-12-30 01:23:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a closer look at the circumstances of the accident.

Just before the accident, the control tower at Muan Airport sent a bird strike warning to the aircraft.

Flames were also seen coming from the aircraft's engine.

This has led to speculation that the aircraft may have collided with a flock of birds.

Kim Ho reports.

[Report]

The aircraft was captured approaching the airport with flames and smoke coming from its right engine.

It has been confirmed that the control tower had warned the aircraft about a bird strike.

There are suspicions that the engine may have malfunctioned due to a collision with birds.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We are currently assuming that there may have been difficulties in piloting due to a bird strike. As it ascended, there may have been some issues with the aircraft..."]

This situation is also confirmed by messages sent by passengers.

One passenger contacted their family saying, "A bird got caught in the wing, and we can't land," suggesting that there may have been some related announcement on board.

It is known that there is a large lake and tidal flats near Muan Airport, where ducks and migratory birds are often spotted.

[Muan County Official/Voice Altered: "There is a lake next to the golf course near the airport. While I haven't seen a flock there, I have often seen winter migratory ducks sitting there."]

Under such circumstances, it has also been confirmed that there were efforts to disperse flocks of birds from the runway ongoing up until 30 minutes before the accident at Muan Airport.

A representative from a subsidiary of Korea Airports Corporation stated in a call with KBS, "According to relevant standards, one worker had chased away the birds and then evacuated to a safe location 30 minutes before landing," adding, "If there was a bird strike, we believe it occurred before entering the runway."

At the time of the accident, there was almost no wind around Muan Airport, and visibility was clear, reaching up to 9,000 meters.

A Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport official stated that they will investigate the installation and normal operation of bird strike prevention equipment at Muan Airport.

Previously, a strategic environmental impact assessment report, prepared four years ago for the runway expansion project at Muan Airport, pointed out that there is a high risk of bird strikes during aircraft takeoff and landing, indicating the need for mitigation measures.

This is Kim Ho from KBS News.
김호
김호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.