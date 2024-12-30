News 9

Insufficient time for belly landing preparations to have exacerbated accident

입력 2024.12.30 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's examine whether the belly landing at that time was appropriate, whether it exacerbated the damage, and whether there was a lack of prior preparation.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has looked into this.

[Report]

In 2002, a Philippine aircraft carrying over 20 Korean tourists was heading to Boracay.

The landing gear failed to operate, and the aircraft made a belly landing at Manila Airport, but there were no injuries among the passengers.

It was a similar case of a belly landing, but the scale of damage was markedly different.

A belly landing refers to a method of landing an aircraft by directly rubbing the fuselage against the ground to reduce speed when the landing gear and other landing devices do not operate.

It is essentially the last resort landing method that pilots can choose.

[Song Byeong-heum/Honorary Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "When the gear does not come down, the only way to land on the ground is through a belly landing."]

However, in this incident, after the belly landing, the front part of the aircraft remained lifted while it raced down the runway and immediately collided with the outer wall, leading to analysis that there was insufficient friction during the landing process to reduce speed.

[Song Byeong-heum/Honorary Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "When a belly landing occurs, the back part of the aircraft drags along, significantly reducing speed. If gravity is slightly on the wing side, the speed increases because the weight feels lighter, resulting in less friction and possibly increasing speed."]

It also appears that there was a lack of prior preparations to minimize the impact during the belly landing.

Processes such as laying special foam on the airport runway or installing nets would have been necessary, but there were no signs of such preparations at the scene.

[Kim Gyu-wang/Professor, Hanseo University Department of Aviation Management: "The pilot communicates with the control tower, saying that the landing gear is not coming down. So, they inform the tower that they may need to belly land and ask for preparations. It seems there wasn't enough time for such preparations."]

The time it took between the pilot declaring an emergency due to a bird strike and the landing was only 4 minutes.

This short period made prior preparations for the belly landing difficult, and is presumed to have exacerbated the accident.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Insufficient time for belly landing preparations to have exacerbated accident
    • 입력 2024-12-30 01:23:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's examine whether the belly landing at that time was appropriate, whether it exacerbated the damage, and whether there was a lack of prior preparation.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has looked into this.

[Report]

In 2002, a Philippine aircraft carrying over 20 Korean tourists was heading to Boracay.

The landing gear failed to operate, and the aircraft made a belly landing at Manila Airport, but there were no injuries among the passengers.

It was a similar case of a belly landing, but the scale of damage was markedly different.

A belly landing refers to a method of landing an aircraft by directly rubbing the fuselage against the ground to reduce speed when the landing gear and other landing devices do not operate.

It is essentially the last resort landing method that pilots can choose.

[Song Byeong-heum/Honorary Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "When the gear does not come down, the only way to land on the ground is through a belly landing."]

However, in this incident, after the belly landing, the front part of the aircraft remained lifted while it raced down the runway and immediately collided with the outer wall, leading to analysis that there was insufficient friction during the landing process to reduce speed.

[Song Byeong-heum/Honorary Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "When a belly landing occurs, the back part of the aircraft drags along, significantly reducing speed. If gravity is slightly on the wing side, the speed increases because the weight feels lighter, resulting in less friction and possibly increasing speed."]

It also appears that there was a lack of prior preparations to minimize the impact during the belly landing.

Processes such as laying special foam on the airport runway or installing nets would have been necessary, but there were no signs of such preparations at the scene.

[Kim Gyu-wang/Professor, Hanseo University Department of Aviation Management: "The pilot communicates with the control tower, saying that the landing gear is not coming down. So, they inform the tower that they may need to belly land and ask for preparations. It seems there wasn't enough time for such preparations."]

The time it took between the pilot declaring an emergency due to a bird strike and the landing was only 4 minutes.

This short period made prior preparations for the belly landing difficult, and is presumed to have exacerbated the accident.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.